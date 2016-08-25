Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
Former Clemson DB Wiggins reveals final 4
ASU declines to extend Graham for 1st time
Houston adds dismissed Canes DT Jenkins
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Son suspected of suffering a broken arm
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
Costa in limbo over summer transfer plans
Sunderland accepts Everton bid for Pickford
Cassius Peat | Defensive End
Team:
Michigan State Spartans
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 2/2/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 264
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan State HC Mark Dantonio confirmed that he will now allow former redshirt sophomore DE Cassius Peat to return to the team.
"We’ve been in contact with Cassius throughout this semester," Dantonio said according to mlive.com. "There’s certain things that you’ve got to get done before you can come back. It’s one of those things, but I don’t want to speak bad about anybody." Peat signed with Michigan State in 2015, took a redshirt as a true freshman, and then transferred to the JUCO ranks for a year. Peat announced in early March that he would transfer back to East Lansing, but obviously that won't be happening.
Jun 14 - 1:14 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Michigan State is not allowing former redshirt sophomore DE Cassius Peat to return to the team.
Peat was released from Michigan State last August, but planned on re-enrolling for the 2017 season. However, he was told this week not to show up for summer workouts and that there is no spot on the roster for him. Said Peat, a former three-star recruit, "I have respect for them, and I understand it's a business. But morally, man, as a 20-year-old kid with a family, for them to do that is -- I can't even put it into words, to be honest." Michigan State has not offered comment on the situation as of yet.
Jun 11 - 3:54 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Michigan State redshirt freshman DE Cassius Peat will transfer.
Scout.com's Jason Jewell is reporting that Peat has transferred to JUCO program Eastern Arizona, but that has not yet been confirmed by player or program. HC Mark Dantonio said earlier in August camp that the 6-foot-3, 264-pounder was not participating due to the need to get his academics lined up. "So he is sort of in flux right now. He has not been suspended or anything like that," Dantonio said prior to Peat's release from his scholarship. "I have given him an opportunity to work on his academics and sort of get himself in order." Peat was a three-star recruit for the 2015 cycle.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 12:38:00 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
Jun 14 - 1:14 PM
Michigan State bars Cassius Peat from return
Jun 11 - 3:54 PM
Spartans lose DE Cassius Peat to transfer
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 12:38:00 PM
More Cassius Peat Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Stoops
OK
(1302)
2
M. Zaire
UF
(1029)
3
D. James
FSU
(988)
4
J. Fields
HS
(836)
5
A. Gilman
ND
(770)
6
B. Mayfield
OK
(637)
7
T. Luatua
ND
(579)
8
T. Johnson
OKS
(573)
9
L. Riley
OK
(566)
10
K. Johnson Jr.
NEB
(548)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Michigan State Spartans Tickets
Headlines
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Thor Nystrom projects 5 quarterbacks to go in Round 1 of his 2018 NFL mock draft. Is Lamar Jackson one of them?
NFL Draft Headlines
»
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
»
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
»
Auburn blocking DT Jackson's transfer to OSU
»
Kent State OL Tyler Heintz dies after workout
»
Miami QB Jack Allison heads to West Virginia
»
Michigan's Rome trip cost upwards of $800,000
»
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
»
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
»
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
»
Former Clemson DB Wiggins reveals final 4
»
ASU declines to extend Graham for 1st time
»
Houston adds dismissed Canes DT Jenkins
