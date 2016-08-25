Cassius Peat | Defensive End Team: Michigan State Spartans Age / DOB: (20) / 2/2/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 264

Michigan State HC Mark Dantonio confirmed that he will now allow former redshirt sophomore DE Cassius Peat to return to the team. "We’ve been in contact with Cassius throughout this semester," Dantonio said according to mlive.com. "There’s certain things that you’ve got to get done before you can come back. It’s one of those things, but I don’t want to speak bad about anybody." Peat signed with Michigan State in 2015, took a redshirt as a true freshman, and then transferred to the JUCO ranks for a year. Peat announced in early March that he would transfer back to East Lansing, but obviously that won't be happening. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Michigan State is not allowing former redshirt sophomore DE Cassius Peat to return to the team. Peat was released from Michigan State last August, but planned on re-enrolling for the 2017 season. However, he was told this week not to show up for summer workouts and that there is no spot on the roster for him. Said Peat, a former three-star recruit, "I have respect for them, and I understand it's a business. But morally, man, as a 20-year-old kid with a family, for them to do that is -- I can't even put it into words, to be honest." Michigan State has not offered comment on the situation as of yet. Source: ESPN.com