Cassius Peat | Defensive End

Team: Michigan State Spartans
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/2/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 264

Michigan State HC Mark Dantonio confirmed that he will now allow former redshirt sophomore DE Cassius Peat to return to the team.
"We’ve been in contact with Cassius throughout this semester," Dantonio said according to mlive.com. "There’s certain things that you’ve got to get done before you can come back. It’s one of those things, but I don’t want to speak bad about anybody." Peat signed with Michigan State in 2015, took a redshirt as a true freshman, and then transferred to the JUCO ranks for a year. Peat announced in early March that he would transfer back to East Lansing, but obviously that won't be happening. Jun 14 - 1:14 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
