Hawaii senior RB Diocemy Saint Juste rushed for 170 yards on 25 carries in Saturday's 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee in the Hawaii Bowl.

Saturday's big effort from Saint Juste pushed him just over 1,000 yards for the season. He wraps the 2016 campaign at 1,006 yards rushing. Playing on his home turf in the Hawaii Bowl, the 5-foot-8, 195-pound senior averaged a smooth 6.8 YPC with a long run of 26 yards. Saint Juste finished out his Warriors career hot enough, rushing for a combined 292 yards in the final two games of the campaign. He managed just three touchdowns for the year as a whole, but outside of that slight demerit, he put forth fine work in helping Hawaii to a 7-7 record.