Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings DBs went against Zimmer's game plan
Ryan Tannehill (knee) has cast removed
Report: McDaniels would leave Pats for HC job
Carlos Hyde to undergo MRI on injured knee
Koetter on RBs: We can't give them all touches
Alfred Blue totals 90 yards, TD in punt fest
Seahawks FS Thomas says he isn't retiring
Doug Baldwin shreds Cardinals for 13-171-1
Kap rescues 49ers with late 2-point conversion
Game breaker: J.J. Nelson drops 3-132-1 line
Ho hum: 3 TDs, 136 yards for David Johnson
Seahawks call Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nogueira could play some PF moving forward?
Hornacek: Porzingis is '99.4' percent ready
Magic looking to deal Nikola Vucevic?
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Dec 22
FanDuel Fades: December 22
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clasie out for the festive period with injury
Hull trigger extension in Robertson's deal
Hull exercise Tymon's scholarship agreement
Ake won't be available on Boxing Day
Hull City extend Robert Snodgrass' contract
Livermore's deal extended by Hull City
Dawson's services retained until 2018
Harry Maguire kept on by Hull until 2018
Allardyce back in the Prem with Palace
Mkhitaryan back in contention for GW18
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Diocemy Saint Juste | Running Back
Team:
Hawaii Warriors
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Hawaii senior RB Diocemy Saint Juste rushed for 170 yards on 25 carries in Saturday's 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee in the Hawaii Bowl.
Saturday's big effort from Saint Juste pushed him just over 1,000 yards for the season. He wraps the 2016 campaign at 1,006 yards rushing. Playing on his home turf in the Hawaii Bowl, the 5-foot-8, 195-pound senior averaged a smooth 6.8 YPC with a long run of 26 yards. Saint Juste finished out his Warriors career hot enough, rushing for a combined 292 yards in the final two games of the campaign. He managed just three touchdowns for the year as a whole, but outside of that slight demerit, he put forth fine work in helping Hawaii to a 7-7 record.
Dec 25 - 10:37 AM
Hawaii senior RB Diocemy Saint Juste sliced and diced in Friday's loss to Cal, rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
With the Hawaii running back depth chart currently in a state of flux, Saint Juste made a pretty convincing case that he deserves further carries with Friday's showing. The 5-foot-8, 195-pounder's highlight run came when he rolled for a 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Rainbow Warriors have several options at running back outside of Saint Juste, including 2015 1,000-yard rusher Paul Harris, but it was Saint Juste who led the team with 14 carries in the loss.
Aug 27 - 4:27 AM
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Dec 25 - 10:37 AM
Saint Juste a bright spot in Hawaii defeat
Aug 27 - 4:27 AM
More Diocemy Saint Juste Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Mixon
OK
(939)
2
L. Fournette
LSU
(848)
3
C. McCaffrey
STA
(768)
4
B. Hill
WY
(749)
5
S. Noil
TAM
(657)
6
S. Linwood
BAY
(482)
7
M. Hooker
OSU
(475)
8
E. Elliott
OSU
(461)
9
D. Evans
TLS
(457)
10
R. Lawry
ODU
(432)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Hawaii Warriors Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
Despite uncertainty surrounding Minnesota's mindset, there is line-value to be found in their Holiday Bowl date with Wazzu.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
»
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
»
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
»
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
»
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
»
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
»
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
»
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
»
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
»
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
»
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
»
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
»
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
»
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
»
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
»
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
NFL Draft Links
»
DFS College Football Strategy: The Ultimate Guide
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved