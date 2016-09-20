Jake Roh | Tight End

Boise State redshirt senior TE Jake Roh caught three passes for 25 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over New Mexico on Thursday.

Roh (6'3/227) certainly made the most of his limited touches. His first touchdown was a five-yarder from Montell Cozart on play action that found him wide open in the back corner of the end zone to give Boise State a 7-0 lead. His second touchdown involved a little more work, as Cozart found him on a run-pass option near the line of scrimmage and Roh rumbled into the end zone to make it 28-7. With his wide body, he should get a few more chances to make plays in the red zone before the end of the 2017 campaign.