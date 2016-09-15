Josh Smith | Wide Receiver Team: Tennessee Volunteers Age / DOB: (23) / 3/24/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 213

Latest News Recent News

Tennessee redshirt senior WR Josh Smith was arrested and charged with domestic assault early Saturday morning. Smith is being accused of assaulting his male roommate. While not many details have emerged at this juncture, Jimmy Hyams of Knoxville's WNML 99.1 FM station relays that the wideout and his roommate are longtime friends and share an off-campus house. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder has been released on $2,000 bond. His attorney claims that there has been no wrongdoing on the part of his client. Smith logged a 13-97-1 receiving line with the Volunteers last season. Source: Jimmy Hyams on Twitter

Tennessee redshirt junior WR Josh Smith is questionable for Saturday's game against Ohio with an ankle injury. Smith was spotted on crutches on Wednesday after tweaking his ankle on Tuesday. In addition to that injury concern, he is also dealing with a wrist ailment. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder has managed just one catch for three yards through the first two games of the season. A year ago, he caught 23 passes for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Source: Jimmy Hyams on Twitter