Josh Smith | Wide Receiver
Team:
Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/24/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 213
Latest News
Recent News
Tennessee redshirt senior WR Josh Smith was arrested and charged with domestic assault early Saturday morning.
Smith is being accused of assaulting his male roommate. While not many details have emerged at this juncture, Jimmy Hyams of Knoxville's WNML 99.1 FM station relays that the wideout and his roommate are longtime friends and share an off-campus house. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder has been released on $2,000 bond. His attorney claims that there has been no wrongdoing on the part of his client. Smith logged a 13-97-1 receiving line with the Volunteers last season.
May 6 - 2:19 PM
Source:
Jimmy Hyams on Twitter
Tennessee redshirt junior WR Josh Smith is questionable for Saturday's game against Ohio with an ankle injury.
Smith was spotted on crutches on Wednesday after tweaking his ankle on Tuesday. In addition to that injury concern, he is also dealing with a wrist ailment. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder has managed just one catch for three yards through the first two games of the season. A year ago, he caught 23 passes for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 02:24:00 PM
Source:
Jimmy Hyams on Twitter
Tennessee redshirt junior WR Josh Smith was listed as a starting wideout on the team's season-opening depth chart.
Smith and fellow wideout Josh Malone are slated for two starting roles, with Preston Williams and Jauan Jennings in contention for the third receiver role. This could represent a prime opportunity for Smith, who posted a career-best 23 catches for 307 yards (13.3 yards per reception) and two touchdowns in 13 games (seven starts) last season.
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 04:32:00 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Tennessee WR Smith charged with assault
May 6 - 2:19 PM
Josh Smith questionable with ankle injury
Thu, Sep 15, 2016 02:24:00 PM
Vols' Josh Smith listed as starting wideout
Sat, Aug 27, 2016 04:32:00 PM
More Josh Smith Player News
