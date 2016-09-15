Player Page

Josh Smith | Wide Receiver

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 213

Tennessee redshirt senior WR Josh Smith was arrested and charged with domestic assault early Saturday morning.
Smith is being accused of assaulting his male roommate. While not many details have emerged at this juncture, Jimmy Hyams of Knoxville's WNML 99.1 FM station relays that the wideout and his roommate are longtime friends and share an off-campus house. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder has been released on $2,000 bond. His attorney claims that there has been no wrongdoing on the part of his client. Smith logged a 13-97-1 receiving line with the Volunteers last season. May 6 - 2:19 PM
Source: Jimmy Hyams on Twitter
