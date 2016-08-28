Reese Leitao | Tight End Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 236

Texas freshman TE Reese Leitao's felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. In February, Leitao was arrested on felony drug possession charges after getting caught on school grounds selling Xanax. Texas HC Tom Herman hasn't yet made a decision on the tight end's status. "We're aware of the recent proceedings regarding Reese Leitao and are gathering facts," Herman said. "After the latest information is thoroughly reviewed by me and our staff and the Athletics Department, we will make a decision regarding Reese's status with our program." Leitao was the nation's No. 19 tight end this past cycle, per the 247Sports Composite. Source: Dallas Morning News

Texas freshman-to-be TE Reese Leitao was arrested Tuesday at his high school on a drug charge. "We're aware of the situation involving our signee, Reese Leitao," Texas coach Tom Herman said in a statement. "We're collecting information, will talk to Reese and his family, let the legal system run its course and then address it further at the appropriate time." Leitao allegedly had 20 pills of Xanax and more than $1,300 in his possession. Per the report, he admitted to a school administrator that he was selling the Xanax. Source: ESPN