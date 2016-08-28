Reese Leitao | Tight End

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 8
May 23
MLB Live Chat
May 23
Daily Dose: Hello, Joe
May 23
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 22
Top 10 Prospects: May 22
May 22
Dose: Perez Pounding
May 22
It's Happ-ening...
May 21
The Week Ahead: Cashner Money?
May 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Taillon (cancer) throws 25 pitches off mound
Correa out of Astros lineup on Tuesday night
Nationals recall Joe Ross for Tuesday start
Story not in COL lineup for first game off DL
Brett Gardner not in Yankees lineup Tuesday
Cano (quad) activated from disabled list
Red Sox call up prospect 1B Sam Travis
Carlos Santana in right field again Tuesday
Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) to begin rehab stint
Report: Padres calling up Dinelson Lamet
Greinke fans 12, works into ninth vs. ChiSox
Goldschmidt slugs 11th home run on Monday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
League moving 2021 SB to Tampa, LA gets 2022
Duane Brown skipping OTAs, wants new deal
Report: 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from LA
Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017
Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield
Fun returns: NFL loosens celebration rules
Jets OC: Quarterbacks will get equal reps
Martavis says he added 10 pounds of muscle
New rule allows two players to return from IR
Cowboys doing 'homework' on Daryl Washington
David Irving facing four-game, PED suspension
C.J. Prosise will have 'big role' if healthy?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Too, Too, Too Much Dejounte?
May 23
Dose: Done deal - GSW 12-0
May 23
Mailbag: Draft Lottery Fallout
May 22
Dose: No Longer Perfect
May 22
Dose: Warriors Remain Perfect
May 21
NBA Mock Draft
May 20
Risers & Fallers: SF Edition
May 20
Dose: Cavs Still Undefeated
May 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Amir Johnson (shoulder) a GTD for Game 4
The end? Ginobili scores 15 in Game 4 loss
Curry scores 36 as Warriors sweep Spurs
Ginobili starts Game 4, Anderson to bench
McCaw will start Game 4, McGee to bench
Zaza Pachulia (heel) ruled out Monday
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) ruled out Monday
Amir Johnson (shoulder) questionable for G4
Andre Iguodala (left knee) will play Monday
Guerschon Yabusele (foot) undergoes surgery
Paul Millsap opts out, will be a free agent
Marcus Smart posts 27/7/5 in Game 3 victory
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
Dose: Ducks are on the Brink
May 21
Penguins' Offense Wakes Up
May 19
Corey Perry Does It Again
May 19
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sens' Burrows and Borowiecki out for Game 6
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play Tuesday
Justin Schultz will remain out for Game 6
G Pekka Rinne magnificent as Preds oust Ducks
Colton Sissons leads Predators to Cup Final
Jonathan Bernier is starting in Game 6 Monday
John Gibson (LBI) practices on Monday
Hawks could add Ulf Samuelsson as assistant
Rickard Rakell will not play on Monday
Erik Karlsson is expected to play in Game 6
Henrik Lundqvist leads Sweden to gold medal
Erik Karlsson (foot/ankle) leaves Game 5
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Theriault keeps lead after sixth in Toledo
Sargeant: Runner-up in ARCA Racing points
Andrew Ranger: Runner-up in Pinty's points
Shane Lee: Menards 200 results
Gary Klutt: Can-Am 200 results
Gilliland keeps lead after Orange Show 150
Gus Dean: Menards 200 results
Cayden Lapcevich: Can-Am 200 results
Derek Kraus: DNF in Orange Show 150
Riley Herbst: Menards 200 results
Alex Labbe: Can-Am 200 results
Nicole Behar: DNF in Orange Show 150
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
Cauley bags his fourth straight top-10 finish
Past champ J. Day loses Byron Nelson playoff
Horschel wins Nelson playoff; 4th TOUR title
Overnight leader Hahn solo 3rd w/ 1-over 71
Nervy Quiros endures; wins Rocco Forte Open
Storms push back Nelson final; now threesomes
Stefani DQ at the Byron Nelson after 74 in R3
Horschel begins Nelson finale 1 back after 66
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles
Miss State trying to 'steal' Vols CB transfer
Tyner unretires, transfers to rival Beavers
McIlwain skips to Cal for football/baseball
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021
SDSU lands 6'8'' Oregon St. transfer Robinett
Trouble in paradise: Bama has two commitments
Anwar: Zaire down to two schools, Texas one
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Eduardo seals Chelsea stay with new deal
Azpilicueta plays down Barcelona link
Laurent Koscielny red card appeal denied
Loanees Negredo and Chambers depart Boro
Midfield pair pens new one-year deals
Fellaini and Smalling train ahead of EL final
Lewis Cook attracts praise from Eddie Howe
Griezmann rates chance of United move at 6/10
Defoe on the verge of Bournemouth transfer
Claims Pogba is carrying a hamstring injury
Mustafi could miss the FA Cup final
Spurs take drastic measures to cure Dembele
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Reese Leitao | Tight End
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 236
Latest News
Recent News
Texas freshman TE Reese Leitao's felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.
In February, Leitao was arrested on felony drug possession charges after getting caught on school grounds selling Xanax. Texas HC Tom Herman hasn't yet made a decision on the tight end's status. "We're aware of the recent proceedings regarding Reese Leitao and are gathering facts," Herman said. "After the latest information is thoroughly reviewed by me and our staff and the Athletics Department, we will make a decision regarding Reese's status with our program." Leitao was the nation's No. 19 tight end this past cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.
May 23 - 3:50 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Texas freshman-to-be TE Reese Leitao was arrested Tuesday at his high school on a drug charge.
"We're aware of the situation involving our signee, Reese Leitao," Texas coach Tom Herman said in a statement. "We're collecting information, will talk to Reese and his family, let the legal system run its course and then address it further at the appropriate time." Leitao allegedly had 20 pills of Xanax and more than $1,300 in his possession. Per the report, he admitted to a school administrator that he was selling the Xanax.
Mar 3 - 1:34 PM
Source:
ESPN
Nebraska received a verbal commitment from three-star 2017 TE Reese Leitao.
"I'm hoping to visit [again] early September for a game possibly against Oregon," Leitao said. He explained that he wants to further his bonds with Mike Riley's coaching staff. The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder was seriously weighing offers from Penn State, Maryland and Oklahoma State before he ultimately decided to join the Cornhusker cause.
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Source:
Reese Leitao on Twitter
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
May 23 - 3:50 PM
UT signee TE Leitao arrested on drug charge
Mar 3 - 1:34 PM
Cornhuskers reel in three-star TE Leitao
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 02:46:00 PM
More Reese Leitao Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Zaire
ND
(980)
2
N. Saban
AL
(890)
3
S. Barkley
PSU
(864)
4
C. Helton
USC
(845)
5
J. Rosen
UCL
(670)
6
A. Martinez
TEN
(640)
7
N. Fitzgerald
MSS
(614)
8
B. McIlwain
CAL
(460)
9
A. Callaway
UF
(450)
10
M. Dudek
IL
(428)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Texas Longhorns Tickets
Headlines
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC North draft class and how each player will be used with their new team.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
»
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
»
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
»
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles
»
Miss State trying to 'steal' Vols CB transfer
»
Tyner unretires, transfers to rival Beavers
»
McIlwain skips to Cal for football/baseball
»
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff
»
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021
»
SDSU lands 6'8'' Oregon St. transfer Robinett
»
Trouble in paradise: Bama has two commitments
»
Anwar: Zaire down to two schools, Texas one
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved