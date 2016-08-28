Player Page

Reese Leitao | Tight End

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 236

Texas freshman TE Reese Leitao's felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.
In February, Leitao was arrested on felony drug possession charges after getting caught on school grounds selling Xanax. Texas HC Tom Herman hasn't yet made a decision on the tight end's status. "We're aware of the recent proceedings regarding Reese Leitao and are gathering facts," Herman said. "After the latest information is thoroughly reviewed by me and our staff and the Athletics Department, we will make a decision regarding Reese's status with our program." Leitao was the nation's No. 19 tight end this past cycle, per the 247Sports Composite. May 23 - 3:50 PM
Source: Dallas Morning News
