Nick Fitzgerald | Quarterback

Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/14/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 223

Mississippi State redshirt sophomore QB Nick Fitzgerald completed 13-of-26 passes for 136 yards while rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 17-16 win over Miami (OH) in the St. Petersburg Bowl.
Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs were almost blanked in the first half before the redshirt sophomore dual-threat gunslinger found the end zone from two yards out with just 22 seconds remaining before halftime. The 6-foot-5, 223-pounder would score once more in the third quarter on a 44-yard dash. That long scoring dash drew Mississippi State to within 16-14. They would eventually take the lead on a 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Redhawks had a chance for a walk-off win on their final drive of the game, but their would-be game-winning field goal was blocked at the line. Fitzgerald put forth a beautiful 2016 campaign on the whole, posting a 21/10 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 1,375 yards and an additional 16 touchdowns on the ground. If he develops as a passer, he could be a deep Heisman sleeper next season. Dec 26 - 2:25 PM
