Nick Fitzgerald | Quarterback Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs Age / DOB: (20) / 1/14/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 223

Mississippi State redshirt sophomore QB Nick Fitzgerald completed 13-of-26 passes for 136 yards while rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 17-16 win over Miami (OH) in the St. Petersburg Bowl. Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs were almost blanked in the first half before the redshirt sophomore dual-threat gunslinger found the end zone from two yards out with just 22 seconds remaining before halftime. The 6-foot-5, 223-pounder would score once more in the third quarter on a 44-yard dash. That long scoring dash drew Mississippi State to within 16-14. They would eventually take the lead on a 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Redhawks had a chance for a walk-off win on their final drive of the game, but their would-be game-winning field goal was blocked at the line. Fitzgerald put forth a beautiful 2016 campaign on the whole, posting a 21/10 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 1,375 yards and an additional 16 touchdowns on the ground. If he develops as a passer, he could be a deep Heisman sleeper next season.

Mississippi State redshirt sophomore QB Nick Fitzgerald threw for 109 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 258 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 55-20 win over Ole Miss. Fitzgerald has offered life-affirming performance after life-affirming performance for the Bulldogs this season. In the Egg Bowl, he operated a ruthlessly relentless scoring attach which helped Mississippi State to score 14 points in each of the final three quarters. They slacked off with 13 points in the first quarter. Fitzgerald finishes up the season having surpassed 100 yards rushing in seven of 12 games and accounting for at least four scores in five of his last six contests. There figures to be all kinds of positive vibage surrounding the redshirt freshman entering the 2017 season.

Mississippi State redshirt sophomore QB Nick Fitzgerald completed 23-of-33 for 328 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 131 yards and four additional scores in Saturday's 58-42 loss to Arkansas. Mississippi State fell to 4-7 with Saturday's defeat, officially falling out of contention for a bowl, but the Bulldogs have to be encouraged by some of the phenomenal work that Fitzgerald has put forth this season. He would score two of his four rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, hitting the end zone from 58 and 18 yards out. The 6-foot-5, 223-pound redshirt sophomore wouldn't strike again until after halftime, when he accounted for the other four touchdowns on his ledger. Overall, Fitzgerald has thrown for 18 touchdowns and rushed for another 12 scores. For reference's sake, Fitzgerald has accounted for 30 total touchdowns. Deshaun Watson has accounted for 32. Watson, of course, could well be heading to the Playoff, while Fitzgerald will be sitting at home watching like the rest of us. Still, he has done fantastic work for much of the season.