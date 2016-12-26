Damian Williams | Quarterback Team: Texas State Bobcats Age / DOB: (23) / 3/3/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 230

Texas State HC Everett Withers suspended redshirt senior QB Damian Williams for "academic and personal reasons." Withers punished senior wideout T.V. Williams for the same reason. "There’s no telling when they’ll get back or if they’ll get back," Withers said. Bobcat fans should be hitting every available panic button right now. Texas State's offense was an abomination last year, and Damian Williams' arrival from Mississippi State was one of the few sources of hope through which improvement could be dreamed on. Until he returns, the Bobcats have a four-man competition going under center between the uninspiring quartet of Jaylen Gipson, Willie Jones III, Kishawn Kelley and Jaylin Nelson. If Williams is dismissed, this offense is in deep, deep trouble. Source: San Marcos Record

Texas State HC Everett Withers said that redshirt senior QB Damian Williams' "[m]echanics are still all over the place with his feet." Williams, who transferred over from Mississippi State in December, completed 14-of-22 passes for 172 yards in the team's spring game. Said Withers, "He played fine. He’s progressing in the offense. It’s going to take this summer for him to really know the nuances of what we want to do and get it done." The coach added that the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has "got a long way to go." Playing behind Nick Fitzgerald in 2016, Williams completed 31-of-46 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns across three games played. The Bobcats are trying to build themselves up after going just 2-10 this past season. They finished 0-8 in Sun Belt play. Source: Austin American-Statesman

The San Marcos Daily Record's Ishmael Johnson reports that Mississippi State redshirt junior QB Damian Williams has transferred to Texas State. Nick Fitzgerald has done a swell job of scaring off his potential competition via a brilliant second half of the 2016 season. Earlier this month, Bulldogs' QB Nick Tiano transferred to Chattanooga. Now, it is the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Williams who is opting for more open pastures. He will be eligible to play immediately in 2017 as a graduate transfer. In three games this season, Williams completed 31-of-46 passes for 272 yards, tossing two touchdowns (no interceptions) in that space. The former three-star recruit also managed 99 yards rushing. Source: San Marcos Daily Record