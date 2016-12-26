Player Page

Damian Williams | Quarterback

Team: Texas State Bobcats
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 230

Texas State HC Everett Withers suspended redshirt senior QB Damian Williams for "academic and personal reasons."
Withers punished senior wideout T.V. Williams for the same reason. "There’s no telling when they’ll get back or if they’ll get back," Withers said. Bobcat fans should be hitting every available panic button right now. Texas State's offense was an abomination last year, and Damian Williams' arrival from Mississippi State was one of the few sources of hope through which improvement could be dreamed on. Until he returns, the Bobcats have a four-man competition going under center between the uninspiring quartet of Jaylen Gipson, Willie Jones III, Kishawn Kelley and Jaylin Nelson. If Williams is dismissed, this offense is in deep, deep trouble. Aug 1 - 1:02 PM
Source: San Marcos Record
