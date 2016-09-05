Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Tyquan Lewis | Defensive End
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 266
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio State junior DE Tyquan Lewis will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Lewis could have jumped to the 2017 NFL Draft along with teammates Malik Hooker and Raekwon McMillan, but the Big Ten's reigning defensive lineman of the year will instead be heading back to Columbus for the next campaign. This past season, the 6-foot-4, 266-pounder registered 29 tackles (10.5 for loss), eight sacks and three forced fumbles.
Jan 5 - 4:13 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer believes junior DE Tyquan Lewis has turned himself into an elite player.
Lewis started all 13 games last season across from Joey Bosa, registering 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He is one of the most veteran members of the school's defensive unit and will be relied on to make a major impact this season.
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 12:01:00 PM
Source:
Bill Rabinowitz on Twitter
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
Jan 5 - 4:13 PM
Meyer: OSU DE Tyquan Lewis is an elite player
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 12:01:00 PM
More Tyquan Lewis Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
N. Harris
AL
(905)
2
D. Cook
FSU
(897)
3
M. Garrett
TAM
(835)
4
J. Barrett
OSU
(805)
5
D. Watson
CLE
(804)
6
B. Scarbrough
AL
(755)
7
J. Butt
MCH
(693)
8
L. Jackson
LOU
(671)
9
J. Evans
VT
(573)
10
C. Davis
WMI
(552)
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
Dec 31
Western Michigan (+8.5) attempts to finish undefeated by beating Wisconsin, while the must-see Rose Bowl features USC (-7) against Penn State.
