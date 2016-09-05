Player Page

Tyquan Lewis | Defensive End

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 266

Ohio State junior DE Tyquan Lewis will return for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Lewis could have jumped to the 2017 NFL Draft along with teammates Malik Hooker and Raekwon McMillan, but the Big Ten's reigning defensive lineman of the year will instead be heading back to Columbus for the next campaign. This past season, the 6-foot-4, 266-pounder registered 29 tackles (10.5 for loss), eight sacks and three forced fumbles. Jan 5 - 4:13 PM
Source: ESPN.com
