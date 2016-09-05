Jamie Gordinier | Linebacker

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Rodon Rolling
Aug 19
Daily Dose: Mighty Machado
Aug 19
Dose: Lester’s Lat
Aug 18
Podcast: Harper Hurting
Aug 18
Waiver Wired: Meet Lamet
Aug 17
Daily Dose: Bright Sox
Aug 17
Perkins Lurkin'
Aug 16
Dose: Hit On Heaney
Aug 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Curtis Granderson bats fifth in Dodgers debut
Delmonico uses arms and legs to homer twice
Romano fires seven innings of one-run ball
Dodgers acquire OF Granderson from Mets
Buxton finishes singles shy of cycle Friday
Chapman's struggles continue Friday vs. BoSox
Devers homers again in victory over Yankees
Machado caps off epic night with walkoff slam
Cruz powers three extra-base hits vs Rays
Chris Taylor leads Dodgers with four-hit game
Justin Upton homers twice in loss to Dodgers
Drew Pomeranz left start due to back spasms
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 19
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 18
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 17
Dose: Gillislee Sidelined
Aug 17
NFL Wins: Over/Under
Aug 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Fournette (foot) expects to be ready Week 1
Marqise Lee expects to be ready for Week 1
Beat writer thinks Abdullah hits 1,000 yards
Seahawks lose LT Fant (ACL) for the season
Chris Carson earns 1st-team preseason snaps
Kasen Williams shines with Seahawks' starters
Eddie Lacy's preseason struggles continue
Cook totals 50 yards on 9 touches for Vikings
Russ Wilson dominates, but loses left tackle
Seahawks LT Fant carted off with knee injury
McDermott 'envisions' Tyrod as Week 1 starter
Ravens reinforce OL by adding C Jeremy Zuttah
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Antetokounmpo (knee) to miss Eurobasket
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch wins XFINITY Series Food City 300
Erik Jones earns 1st career pole at Bristol
Brad Keselowski qualifies only 17th
Ky Busch does not advance to final Bristol Rd
Timmy Hill fails to qualify at Bristol
Kevin Harvick starts deep at Bristol
Kurt Busch fail to advance to Bristol round 2
Buescher: Multi-year JTG Daugherty contract
Bell holds points lead after seventh at BMS
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after BMS
Matt Crafton: Runner-up in BMS truck race
Chase Briscoe: 12th at Bristol, 4th in points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Siem into the Lawrie Match Play semi finals
Defending champion Wall into PL Match Play QF
Ormsby claims 54-hole Fiji International lead
An among notable MCs at Wyndham; MDF looms
Simpson co-leads Wyndham after R2 64
Armour co-leads Wyndham after career-low 61
Fathauer WDs during R2 of the Wyndham
Molder's season ends with a Wyndham WD
Kjeldsen cards TOUR-low 63 in R2 of Wyndham
Stenson early clubhouse leader on 12-under
Kevin Na twirls a morning-low round of 63
Wagner rides albatross and eagle to R2 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jamie Gordinier out for season w/ knee injury
Report: Alabama, Miami eyeing 2021 opener
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
Ed Orgeron: Arden Key unlikely for first game
James Franklin lands huge contract extension
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 2
Aug 19
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 2
Aug 18
Late Fitness Check GW2
Aug 18
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 2
Aug 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW2
Aug 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 2
Aug 16
Jese and the value of context
Aug 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 2
Aug 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United score 3 in 4 minutes to bury Swansea
Mesa debuts but Swans overmatched by MUN, 0-4
Hammer blow following Reid's late withdrawal
Robson-Kanu scores and sees red in 1-0 win
Robson-Kanu scores and sees red in 1-0 win
Watford brush Bournemouth aside
Liverpool bounces back with home win
Hennessey comes up big, but Palace fall short
Cabaye to return for Liverpool match
Mendy almost ready for City debut
Nahki Wells to miss five to seven weeks
Martin Cranie facing extended absence
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jamie Gordinier | Linebacker
Team:
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 235
Latest News
Recent News
Miami redshirt sophomore LB Jamie Gordinier will miss the coming season due to a right knee injury.
Gordinier's knees just aren't holding steady for him. He missed almost the entirety of the 2016 campaign after injuring his left knee in the team's season-opener against Florida A&M. Now it is the right one which has given out on him. Gordinier is set to undergo surgery next week.
Aug 19 - 1:04 PM
Source:
Chris Vannini on Twitter
Miami redshirt freshman LB Jamie Gordinier is expected to miss the remainder of the 2016 season due to a knee injury.
Gordinier suffered the season-ending blow during Saturday's 70-3 stomping of Florida A&M. This was the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder's first taste of collegiate play after taking a redshirt in 2015. The Hurricanes are suddenly painfully thin at linebacker, with Jermaine Grace (dismissal) and Juwon Young (left team after being suspended) both out of the picture and Darrion Owens continuing his recovery from a 2015 knee injury. Freshmen Shaquille Quarterman, Zach McCloud and Mike Pinckney will all be asked to carry a heavier-than-normal load this season.
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 12:21:00 PM
Source:
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Jamie Gordinier out for season w/ knee injury
Aug 19 - 1:04 PM
Miami loses LB Jamie Grodinier to knee injury
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 12:21:00 PM
More Jamie Gordinier Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(900)
2
A. Callaway
UF
(668)
3
J. Franklin
FAU
(599)
4
C. Warren
TX
(555)
5
J. Franklin
PSU
(535)
6
M. Simms
WVU
(521)
7
R. Long
SDS
(507)
8
B. Kelly
ND
(499)
9
J. Rosen
UCL
(459)
10
B. Petrino
LOU
(453)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Miami (FL) Hurricanes Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
UCLA QB Josh Rosen faces as much pressure as any player in the country this year as Rotoworld's college football preview series rolls on.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Jamie Gordinier out for season w/ knee injury
»
Report: Alabama, Miami eyeing 2021 opener
»
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
»
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
»
Ed Orgeron: Arden Key unlikely for first game
»
James Franklin lands huge contract extension
»
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
»
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
»
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
»
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
»
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
»
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved