Jamie Gordinier | Linebacker

Gordinier's knees just aren't holding steady for him. He missed almost the entirety of the 2016 campaign after injuring his left knee in the team's season-opener against Florida A&M. Now it is the right one which has given out on him. Gordinier is set to undergo surgery next week.

Gordinier suffered the season-ending blow during Saturday's 70-3 stomping of Florida A&M. This was the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder's first taste of collegiate play after taking a redshirt in 2015. The Hurricanes are suddenly painfully thin at linebacker, with Jermaine Grace (dismissal) and Juwon Young (left team after being suspended) both out of the picture and Darrion Owens continuing his recovery from a 2015 knee injury. Freshmen Shaquille Quarterman, Zach McCloud and Mike Pinckney will all be asked to carry a heavier-than-normal load this season.