Jamie Gordinier | Linebacker

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 235

Latest News

Miami redshirt sophomore LB Jamie Gordinier will miss the coming season due to a right knee injury.
Gordinier's knees just aren't holding steady for him. He missed almost the entirety of the 2016 campaign after injuring his left knee in the team's season-opener against Florida A&M. Now it is the right one which has given out on him. Gordinier is set to undergo surgery next week. Aug 19 - 1:04 PM
Source: Chris Vannini on Twitter
