South Alabama redshirt senior WR Josh Magee caught five passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 45-21 loss to Air Force in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Magee averaged a juicy 30.8 yards per reception in the defeat. A large chunk of his yardage total came right at the start of the game, as the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder scored from 75 yards out on the Jaguars' opening offensive drive. The redshirt senior wideout saved the best for last this season, totaling a combined 289 yards receiving in his final two games of the campaign.