Mike Gesicki | Tight End Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Age / DOB: (22) / 10/3/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 252

Latest News Recent News

Penn State HC James Franklin believes senior TE Mike Gesicki (undisclosed) will be able to play Saturday versus Northwestern. "He looks great," Franklin said Tuesday. "We expect Mike to play on Saturday, as well as the other tight ends." Gesicki was knocked out with an undisclosed injury in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana. Source: dkpittsburghsports.com

Penn State senior TE Mike Gesicki (undisclosed) did not take the field to start the second half of Saturday's game against Indiana. Gesicki was dinged up on an 11-yard catch in the first half, with what could possibly be a back or shoulder injury. He was examined in the medical tent after exiting stage left in the contest. Consider him questionable to return to the game. We'll pass along updates as they become available. Source: Bob Flounders on Twitter

Penn State senior TE Mike Gesicki was forced out with an unknown injury in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana. Gesicki was injured after making an 11-yard catch. Trainers appeared to be looking at his back and/or left shoulder. He did some light jogging on the sideline after coming out before heading to the medical tent for examination. Consider him questionable to return. Source: Lions247 on Twitter