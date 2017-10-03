Welcome,
Player Page
Mike Gesicki | Tight End
Team:
Penn State Nittany Lions
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 10/3/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 252
Latest News
Recent News
Penn State HC James Franklin believes senior TE Mike Gesicki (undisclosed) will be able to play Saturday versus Northwestern.
"He looks great," Franklin said Tuesday. "We expect Mike to play on Saturday, as well as the other tight ends." Gesicki was knocked out with an undisclosed injury in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana.
Oct 3 - 4:46 PM
Source:
dkpittsburghsports.com
Penn State senior TE Mike Gesicki (undisclosed) did not take the field to start the second half of Saturday's game against Indiana.
Gesicki was dinged up on an 11-yard catch in the first half, with what could possibly be a back or shoulder injury. He was examined in the medical tent after exiting stage left in the contest. Consider him questionable to return to the game. We'll pass along updates as they become available.
Sep 30 - 5:56 PM
Source:
Bob Flounders on Twitter
Penn State senior TE Mike Gesicki was forced out with an unknown injury in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana.
Gesicki was injured after making an 11-yard catch. Trainers appeared to be looking at his back and/or left shoulder. He did some light jogging on the sideline after coming out before heading to the medical tent for examination. Consider him questionable to return.
Sep 30 - 5:05 PM
Source:
Lions247 on Twitter
Penn State senior TE Mike Gesicki caught two passes for 26 yards in Saturday's 56-0 win over Georgia State.
Georgia State managed to keep Gesicki out of the end zone, something that neither Akron or Pitt was able to do in the first two games of the season. Indeed, both the Zips and Panthers surrendered a pair of touchdowns a-piece to the 6-foot-6, 252-pounder. On the year, now, Gesicki is the owner of a 12-123-4 receiving line. He'll try to make his mark against Iowa in a gigantic Big Ten showdown next weekend.
Sep 17 - 1:47 PM
Gesicki (undisclosed) probable for Wildcats
Oct 3 - 4:46 PM
Gesicki (undisclosed) yet to return to game
Sep 30 - 5:56 PM
Penn State TE Mike Gesicki exits after catch
Sep 30 - 5:05 PM
Penn State TE Mike Gesicki held in check
Sep 17 - 1:47 PM
More Mike Gesicki Player News
