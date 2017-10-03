Player Page

Mike Gesicki | Tight End

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/3/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 252

Penn State HC James Franklin believes senior TE Mike Gesicki (undisclosed) will be able to play Saturday versus Northwestern.
"He looks great," Franklin said Tuesday. "We expect Mike to play on Saturday, as well as the other tight ends." Gesicki was knocked out with an undisclosed injury in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana. Oct 3 - 4:46 PM
Source: dkpittsburghsports.com
