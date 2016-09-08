Rashad Still | Wide Receiver

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named Minnesota junior WR Rashad Still the player who will most benefit from a coaching change this fall.

"Still was barely even a factor last season for Minnesota, but he could become one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten under his new head coach, P.J. Fleck," Miller wrote. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Still had only 18 receptions, 349 yards and zero touchdowns in the Gophers' anemic passing attack last year. Now he may be stepping into the Corey Davis role as the No. 1 receiver in Fleck's offense. "He has to be a bell cow," Fleck said. "(No.) 88 will get the football. And, I told him earlier in the week, I said, 'You can either handle this like a mature man and understand what I'm telling you, that you are going to get the ball and stop working, or you know you're gonna get the football and you change your best and become one of the best wide receivers in the Big Ten."