Player Page

Troy Fumagalli | Tight End

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 248

Latest News

Recent News

Wisconsin senior TE Troy Fumagalli will miss Saturday's game against Northwestern with a left leg injury.
Sep 30 - 10:36 AM
Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter
More Troy Fumagalli Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 