Troy Fumagalli | Tight End Team: Wisconsin Badgers Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 248

Wisconsin senior TE Troy Fumagalli will miss Saturday's game against Northwestern with a left leg injury. Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter

Wisconsin senior TE Troy Fumagalli caught eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in the school's 31-14 win over FAU on Saturday. Fumagalli was easily the school's leading receiver in this contest, and he got it done blocking as well. His touchdown was a 12-yard score on an outside breaking route. Fumagalli has now scored in two straight games to open the season.

Wisconsin senior TE Troy Fumagalli caught five passes for 104 yards and a touchdown on Friday in a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Utah State had absolutely no answer for the 6-foot-6, 248-pound Fumagalli. He had the long play of the night with a 44-yard catch in the fourth quarter, and he found the end zone on a 23-yard play early in the third to give the Badgers a 17-10 lead. There were reports all spring that he'd be a bigger part of the Wisconsin offense this year. It doesn't appear that was a lie based on what we saw tonight.