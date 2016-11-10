Player Page

Dedrick Mills | Running Back

Team: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Age / DOB:  (20) / 12/27/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 217

Latest News

Recent News

Georgia Tech dismissed sophomore RB Dedrick Mills.
No word as of yet as to exactly what Mills did to get himself booted from the program, but it's a potentially crushing loss for the Yellow Jackets. The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder has had his fair share of trouble in his short time at Georgia Tech, having been suspended on two separate occasions during the 2016 season. Despite being forced to miss three total games due to those suspensions, he still managed to rush for 771 yards (5.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns while serving as HC Paul Johnson's B-back. This is a developing story and you can expect further updates over the coming days as Tech scrambles to find a way to replace Mills' production. Aug 18 - 3:42 PM
Source: Ken Sugiura on Twitter
