Dedrick Mills | Running Back Team: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Age / DOB: (20) / 12/27/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 217

Georgia Tech dismissed sophomore RB Dedrick Mills. No word as of yet as to exactly what Mills did to get himself booted from the program, but it's a potentially crushing loss for the Yellow Jackets. The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder has had his fair share of trouble in his short time at Georgia Tech, having been suspended on two separate occasions during the 2016 season. Despite being forced to miss three total games due to those suspensions, he still managed to rush for 771 yards (5.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns while serving as HC Paul Johnson's B-back. This is a developing story and you can expect further updates over the coming days as Tech scrambles to find a way to replace Mills' production. Source: Ken Sugiura on Twitter

Georgia Tech freshman RB Dedrick Mills has been suspended for two games. Mills just can't keep his head on straight. This is the second time he has been suspended during the 2016 season. The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder was also slapped on the wrist with a one-game suspension for a September 10 game against Mercer. No reason was given for that suspension. That could be said for this most recent two-gamer, too, as a team spokesman only cited a violation of team rules as cause for Miller's punishment. He will sit out contests against Virginia Tech and Virginia these next two weekends. "It’s never good to play without a starter. It is what it is. Move on, next man up," said HC Paul Johnson. Mills has rushed for 578 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games this season. Marcus Marshall draws the Saturday start in Mill's place. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech freshman RB Dedrick Mills passed the concussion protocol. Mills suffered a concussion during the practice week leading up to last Saturday's game against Duke. He sat out that contest, a 38-35 win, while nursing the injury. While he has passed through the concussion protocol without reported issue, HC Paul Johnson indicated on Wednesday that the 5-foot-10, 217-pound freshman's playing status for this weekend's upcoming contest against North Carolina had not yet been determined. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution