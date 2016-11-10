Dedrick Mills | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Rodon Rolling
Aug 18
Dose: Lester’s Lat
Aug 18
Podcast: Harper Hurting
Aug 18
Waiver Wired: Meet Lamet
Aug 17
Daily Dose: Bright Sox
Aug 17
Perkins Lurkin'
Aug 16
Dose: Hit On Heaney
Aug 16
Notes: Pursuing Verlander
Aug 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Andrew Heaney activated for season debut
Adrian Gonzalez returns from disabled list
Jon Lester goes on DL with shoulder fatigue
Kevin Kiermaier activated from disabled list
Roberto Osuna (flu) unavailable on Friday
Alex Cobb (toe) could rejoin rotation Tuesday
Odubel Herrera (hamstring) might go on DL
Wainwright (arm) heading back to STL for exam
Mazara drives in five, Rangers hold off Sox
Fowler, Cardinals come back to top Pirates
Sanchez's homer, five RBI too much for Mets
Slegers pitches Twins to split in MLB debut
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 18
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 18
Dose: QB Question Marks
Aug 18
Last Chance: Beat the Experts
Aug 17
50 Players to Draft at Cost
Aug 17
Dose: Gillislee Sidelined
Aug 17
NFL Wins: Over/Under
Aug 17
Intro to Fantasy Football U
Aug 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Le'Veon Bell nixed five-year deal
Ravens reinforce OL by adding C Jeremy Zuttah
Free agent LB Zachary Orr re-retires Friday
Jaguars to possibly cut Bortles this summer?
Beat writer believes Henne will start Week 1
Blount has another lousy exhibition Thursday
Flacco (back) not going to practice next week
Pats lose top pick DE Rivers (knee) for year
Eric Ebron sidelined again with pulled hammy
Bills now claim Tyrod Taylor's job is safe
Jaguars not committed to Bortles for Week 1
Cutler: DeVante Parker is a 'faster Alshon'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Withey gets one-year deal with Mavs
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac (pectoral) is out 4-6 months
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 17
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 9
Caps After Watkins Glen
Aug 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Buescher: Multi-year JTG Daugherty contract
Bell holds points lead after seventh at BMS
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after BMS
Matt Crafton: Runner-up in BMS truck race
Chase Briscoe: 12th at Bristol, 4th in points
Ryan Truex: UNOH 200 results
Ben Rhodes: 5th at BMS, 5th in points
Grant Enfinger: UNOH 200 results
John H. Nemechek: Third in BMS truck race
Tyler Dippel ready to do the dirt...
Kyle Larson fastest in Bristol Happy Hour
Daniel Suarez notably quick in Bristol HH
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fathauer WDs during R2 of the Wyndham
Molder's season ends with a Wyndham WD
Kjeldsen cards TOUR-low 63 in R2 of Wyndham
Stenson early clubhouse leader on 12-under
Kevin Na twirls a morning-low round of 63
Wagner rides albatross and eagle to R2 64
Mahan in the mix thru R2 at the Wyndham
Johan Carlsson through to Match Play last 16
Els WDs from the Wyndham with a rib injury
Laird WDs for personal reasons ahead of R2
Hend storms into four-way tie for Fiji lead
Stenson shines bright in R1 of the Wyndham
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
Ed Orgeron: Arden Key unlikely for first game
James Franklin lands huge contract extension
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
Duke DB Jeremy McDuffie out w/ thumb fracture
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW2
Aug 18
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 2
Aug 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW2
Aug 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 2
Aug 16
Jese and the value of context
Aug 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 2
Aug 16
The Bargain Hunter - Week 2
Aug 15
FPL Draft Recap - Week 1
Aug 14
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Nahki Wells to miss five to seven weeks
Martin Cranie facing extended absence
Pedro likely to miss clash with Spurs
Kiko likely to deputize for injured Janmaat
Jese likely to get his debut against Arsenal
Bakayoko in contention for Week 2
Jonny Evans unlikely to play against Clarets
Waiver Wire Alert: Ahmed Hegazi rising
Gareth Barry to make his Albion debut
Conte cautious with Eden Hazard
Drinkwater and Iborra out for Week 2
Roberto Pereyra out for 2-3 weeks
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dedrick Mills | Running Back
Team:
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 12/27/1996
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 217
Latest News
Recent News
Georgia Tech dismissed sophomore RB Dedrick Mills.
No word as of yet as to exactly what Mills did to get himself booted from the program, but it's a potentially crushing loss for the Yellow Jackets. The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder has had his fair share of trouble in his short time at Georgia Tech, having been suspended on two separate occasions during the 2016 season. Despite being forced to miss three total games due to those suspensions, he still managed to rush for 771 yards (5.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns while serving as HC Paul Johnson's B-back. This is a developing story and you can expect further updates over the coming days as Tech scrambles to find a way to replace Mills' production.
Aug 18 - 3:42 PM
Source:
Ken Sugiura on Twitter
Georgia Tech freshman RB Dedrick Mills has been suspended for two games.
Mills just can't keep his head on straight. This is the second time he has been suspended during the 2016 season. The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder was also slapped on the wrist with a one-game suspension for a September 10 game against Mercer. No reason was given for that suspension. That could be said for this most recent two-gamer, too, as a team spokesman only cited a violation of team rules as cause for Miller's punishment. He will sit out contests against Virginia Tech and Virginia these next two weekends. "It’s never good to play without a starter. It is what it is. Move on, next man up," said HC Paul Johnson. Mills has rushed for 578 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games this season. Marcus Marshall draws the Saturday start in Mill's place.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 12:51:00 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia Tech freshman RB Dedrick Mills passed the concussion protocol.
Mills suffered a concussion during the practice week leading up to last Saturday's game against Duke. He sat out that contest, a 38-35 win, while nursing the injury. While he has passed through the concussion protocol without reported issue, HC Paul Johnson indicated on Wednesday that the 5-foot-10, 217-pound freshman's playing status for this weekend's upcoming contest against North Carolina had not yet been determined.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 03:13:00 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia Tech freshman RB Dedrick Mills will miss Saturday's game against Duke after suffering an upper body injury during practice.
Mills is the school's leading rusher, with 446 rushing yards on 95 carries and 10 total touchdowns. Last season's leading rusher, Marcus Marshall, will likely take over as the primary option in Georgia tech's offense. As of now, there are no details regarding what exactly Mills injured.
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 10:49:00 AM
Source:
Atlanta Journal Constitution
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
Aug 18 - 3:42 PM
Jackets' Dedrick Mills suspended once again
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 12:51:00 PM
Dedrick Mills (concussion) passes protocol
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 03:13:00 PM
Georgia Tech RB Mills out against Duke
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 10:49:00 AM
More Dedrick Mills Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(951)
2
A. Callaway
UF
(667)
3
C. Warren
TX
(642)
4
J. Franklin
FAU
(593)
5
M. Simms
WVU
(515)
6
R. Long
SDS
(504)
7
G. Perry
MCH
(492)
8
J. Cornelius
ARK
(492)
9
B. Kelly
ND
(491)
10
J. Rosen
UCL
(457)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Tickets
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
UCLA QB Josh Rosen faces as much pressure as any player in the country this year as Rotoworld's college football preview series rolls on.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy WR rankings
Aug 11
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
»
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
»
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Georgia Tech dismisses RB Dedrick Mills
»
Mike Weber (hamstring) will be ready to roll
»
Ed Orgeron: Arden Key unlikely for first game
»
James Franklin lands huge contract extension
»
Shirreffs, Rosier leading Canes QB battle
»
Report: UGA CB Parrish suffered broken foot
»
BYU LB Bernard (personal) to take redshirt
»
Matt Rhule continues to play QB waiting game
»
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
»
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
»
Duke DB Jeremy McDuffie out w/ thumb fracture
»
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved