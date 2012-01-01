Thomas Woodson | Quarterback Team: Akron Zips Age / DOB: (23) / 7/31/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 240

Akron redshirt senior QB Thomas Woodson has been suspended for Tuesday's game against Miami (OH) due to a violation of team rules. This one comes across the wire half-an-hour before the kickoff for Tuesday's contest. The exact reason for Woodson's suspension has yet to come to light. With the 6-foot-1, 240-pounder forced to sit out against the Redhawks, redshirt freshman Kato Nelson will start for the Zips. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter

Akron redshirt senior QB Thomas Woodson completed 21-of-29 passes for 286 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 21-20 win over Buffalo. Nice overall game, particularly late. It was Woodson's third touchdown pass of the afternoon -- a beautiful 36-yard throw to a tightly-covered Kevin Gladney -- with just under five minutes remaining which provided the final narrow margin of victory for the Zips. Woodson has now thrown touchdown passes in eight of nine games. Saturday's showing was his first of the three-score variety.

Akron redshirt senior QB Thomas Woodson completed 17-of-30 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-3 route of Ball State on Saturday. Woodson opened the scoring with a 24-yard strike to give the Zips a 7-0 lead, and his second touchdown -- also from 24 yards -- made it 24-3 Akron and put the game away. He's never going to be the most accurate thrower of the football, but his strong arm allows him to make enough plays to keep Akron in ball games. Woodson and the Zips get Western Michigan next.