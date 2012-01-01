Player Page

Thomas Woodson | Quarterback

Team: Akron Zips
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/31/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 240

Akron redshirt senior QB Thomas Woodson has been suspended for Tuesday's game against Miami (OH) due to a violation of team rules.
This one comes across the wire half-an-hour before the kickoff for Tuesday's contest. The exact reason for Woodson's suspension has yet to come to light. With the 6-foot-1, 240-pounder forced to sit out against the Redhawks, redshirt freshman Kato Nelson will start for the Zips. Nov 7 - 7:06 PM
Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter
