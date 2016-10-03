Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dorian Baker | Wide Receiver
Team:
Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 208
Latest News
Recent News
Kentucky junior WR Dorian Baker has been diagnosed with an ankle fracture and dislocation.
Baker suffered the fracture and dislocation during the team's scrimmage on Saturday. He will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair the damage. "We’re very disappointed for Dorian, as he had a good offseason and was helping lead our receivers during preseason camp," said HC Mark Stoops in a statement. Baker has not been officially ruled out for the season, but his availability for the campaign is now very much in question. Blake Bone, Tavin Richardson and Kayaune Ross are all potential candidates to see bulked up reps with Baker sidelined.
Aug 21 - 4:37 PM
Source:
Lexington Herald-Leader
Kentucky HC Mark Stoops said that he will provide an update on junior WR Dorian Baker (ankle) next week.
Baker suffered a potentially serious ankle injury in practice. The Wildcats would like to see how he checks out over the next few days before offering further information as to a potential timetable for his return.
Aug 19 - 3:51 PM
Source:
UK Football on Twitter
The Lexington Herald-Leader's Jen Smith passes along that Kentucky junior WR Dorian Baker has suffered a "significant" ankle injury.
At this early stage, the extent of the ankle injury is not known. There is no timetable for Baker's return. He struggled with injury last season, not making his season debut until the end of October due to a hamstring strain. Limited to six games played, the 6-foot-3, 208-pounder caught 14 passes for 208 yards and two scores a year ago.
Aug 19 - 2:59 PM
Source:
Jen Smith on Twitter
Kentucky sophomore WR Dorian Baker (hamstring) is expected to be a full participant in practice this week.
Baker has yet to see game action due to a balky hamstring, but it appears that he is finally moving toward a 2016 debut. The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder will next have the opportunity to suit up against Vanderbilt this coming Saturday. A year ago, he caught 56 passes for 612 yards and three touchdowns.
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 12:44:00 PM
Source:
Joe Mussatto on Twitter
UK WR Baker diagnosed w/ fractured ankle
Aug 21 - 4:37 PM
No immediate update on Dorian Baker (ankle)
Aug 19 - 3:51 PM
Kentucky WR Dorian Baker suffers ankle injury
Aug 19 - 2:59 PM
Dorian Baker (hamstring) expected to practice
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 12:44:00 PM
More Dorian Baker Player News
Player Page
Recent News
