Dorian Baker | Wide Receiver

Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 208

Kentucky junior WR Dorian Baker has been diagnosed with an ankle fracture and dislocation.
Baker suffered the fracture and dislocation during the team's scrimmage on Saturday. He will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair the damage. "We’re very disappointed for Dorian, as he had a good offseason and was helping lead our receivers during preseason camp," said HC Mark Stoops in a statement. Baker has not been officially ruled out for the season, but his availability for the campaign is now very much in question. Blake Bone, Tavin Richardson and Kayaune Ross are all potential candidates to see bulked up reps with Baker sidelined. Aug 21 - 4:37 PM
Source: Lexington Herald-Leader
