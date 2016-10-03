Dorian Baker | Wide Receiver Team: Kentucky Wildcats Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 208

Kentucky junior WR Dorian Baker has been diagnosed with an ankle fracture and dislocation. Baker suffered the fracture and dislocation during the team's scrimmage on Saturday. He will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair the damage. "We’re very disappointed for Dorian, as he had a good offseason and was helping lead our receivers during preseason camp," said HC Mark Stoops in a statement. Baker has not been officially ruled out for the season, but his availability for the campaign is now very much in question. Blake Bone, Tavin Richardson and Kayaune Ross are all potential candidates to see bulked up reps with Baker sidelined. Source: Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky HC Mark Stoops said that he will provide an update on junior WR Dorian Baker (ankle) next week. Baker suffered a potentially serious ankle injury in practice. The Wildcats would like to see how he checks out over the next few days before offering further information as to a potential timetable for his return. Source: UK Football on Twitter

The Lexington Herald-Leader's Jen Smith passes along that Kentucky junior WR Dorian Baker has suffered a "significant" ankle injury. At this early stage, the extent of the ankle injury is not known. There is no timetable for Baker's return. He struggled with injury last season, not making his season debut until the end of October due to a hamstring strain. Limited to six games played, the 6-foot-3, 208-pounder caught 14 passes for 208 yards and two scores a year ago. Source: Jen Smith on Twitter