DeAngelo Yancey | Wide Receiver

Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/18/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205

Purdue WR DeAngelo Yancey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the school's pro day on Tuesday.
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that several squads clocked Yancey even faster than that, in the "mid-to-upper 4.3's." In addition to the impressive run, the wideout also recorded a healthy bench press (21 reps), vertical jump (36 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-1). Pauline notes that the WR coaches for the Vikings, Colts, Steelers and Lions were all on-hand to watch Yancey. This past season, he caught 49 passes for 951 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will be in the Day 3 discussion come April. We agree with Pauline's assertion that Yancey deserved an invitation to the Combine. Mar 7 - 8:07 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
