DeAngelo Yancey | Wide Receiver Team: Purdue Boilermakers Age / DOB: (22) / 11/18/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205

Purdue WR DeAngelo Yancey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the school's pro day on Tuesday. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that several squads clocked Yancey even faster than that, in the "mid-to-upper 4.3's." In addition to the impressive run, the wideout also recorded a healthy bench press (21 reps), vertical jump (36 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-1). Pauline notes that the WR coaches for the Vikings, Colts, Steelers and Lions were all on-hand to watch Yancey. This past season, he caught 49 passes for 951 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will be in the Day 3 discussion come April. We agree with Pauline's assertion that Yancey deserved an invitation to the Combine. Source: Draft Analyst

Purdue WR DeAngelo Yancey accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game. Yancey is coming off his best season, having logged a 49-951-10 line for the Boilermakers. CBS ranks him as the No. 356 prospect in the class and believes he'll probably go undrafted. Source: East-West Shrine Game

Purdue senior WR DeAngelo Yancey caught six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the school's 49-20 loss to Wisconsin. Yancey took the top off Wisconsin's coverage immediately with a 48 yard grab along the sideline. He then won on another vertical route for the 75 yard score, running away from the corner and closing safety. Yancey has consistently produced big plays this season, including catches of 54, 60, 62, 88 and now 75 yards.