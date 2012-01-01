Dante Pettis | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Alfaro's go-ahead homer propels Phillies
Gordon, Marlins sprint to early lead in win
Donaldson has two homers in monster night
deGrom goes seven strong in win over Braves
Myers exited game with right leg contusion
Porcello allows one run in 7 1/3, beats Rays
Arrieta (hamstring) throws bullpen session
Francisco Lindor extends extra-base hit run
J.D. Martinez (neck) in D-Backs' lineup Sat.
Gray to start Sunday, Sabathia pushed back
Miggy Cabrera exits with lower back tightness
Hendricks holds Cardinals to one run in 7 2/3
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
COLUMNS
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jason Terry returns to Bucks on one-year deal
Boban Marjanovic scores 18 in his 20 minutes
Bogdan Bogdanovic drops 24 points in win
Zach Randolph avoids jail with plea bargain
Kristaps Porzingis drops 34 points in loss
Goran Dragic scores 26 points w/ eight dimes
Marc Gasol double-doubles in win over GER
Shabazz Muhammad will re-sign with Minnesota
Tony Allen signing with the Pelicans
SVG: Reggie Jackson will be ready for camp
Clifford confirms Dwight Howard will start
MCW (knee) questionable for start of season
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Flyers hire Dean Lombardi to work under GM
Zach Aston-Reese skates with Malkin, Kessel
Coach lists Zach Parise (back) as day-to-day
Avalanche, Zadorov agree to two-year contract
Ducks GM hopes to have Kesler back by Xmas
Sami Vatanen might be ready in November
Hornqvist (hand) out for beginning of camp
James Neal (hand) set to miss start of camp
Ovechkin accepts NHLers won't be at Olympics
Martin Hanzal (ankle) will miss start of camp
Matt Duchene shows up for Avs' camp
Clarke MacArthur fails his physical
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dante Pettis | Wide Receiver
Team:
Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Washington senior WR Dante Pettis caught five passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns, and also returned a punt for a touchdown in a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday.
The punt return gives Pettis (6'1/185) eight in his career, which ties Wes Welker and Antonio Perkins for the most in NCAA history. It's also the third straight game he's returned a punt for a touchdown. Oh, and Pettis also scored three touchdowns on passes from Jake Browning, including a 73-yarder that put the Huskies up 48-7 and ended both Browning and Pettis's night. If that wasn't enough, he also completed a 36-yard pass to freshman Hunter Bryant. That's a pretty full day. He's one of the best -- and most underrated -- receivers in the country.
Sep 17 - 1:07 AM
Washington senior WR Dante Pettis is one punt return touchdown shy of the NCAA record held by Wes Welker (Texas Tech) and Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma).
Pettis' (6'1/185) 67-yard punt return touchdown in Saturday's win over Montana, the seventh of his career, set a Pac-12 record. He has 10 regular season games remaining in his college career, with the possibility of the Pac-12 championship and a bowl game (or two, if the Huskies make the Playoff and advance) to boot. Pettis doesn't have John Ross' speed, but he's athletic and agile. He finished No. 9 in the Pac-12 championships with a non-wind aided long jump of 24-feet, 1 and 3/4-inch. "Long jump is a lot of control and explosiveness," Pettis said. "Obviously that carries over a lot to wide receiver. Jumping in the air you have to be able to control your body and get up in the air." LT Trey Adams said: "He is really good and he's going to make a lot of money someday."
Sep 12 - 3:52 PM
Source:
ESPN
Washington senior WR Dante Pettis caught four passes for 32 yards and returned a punt for a touchdown in a 63-7 victory over Montana on Saturday.
Pettis (6'1/185) was clearly a priority for the Montana defense, but he still found a way to the end zone with an impressive 67-yard punt return for a touchdown. It's the second of the year for the senior, and the seventh of his career, which is a Pac-12 record. He's not the fastest or quickest player, but his vision is ridiculous, and he showed that as he bobbed and weaved through the Montana defense. He's a lot of fun to watch.
Sep 9 - 11:51 PM
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline writes that Washington senior WR Dante Pettis "possesses the size and skill to line up as a slot receiver as well as the ability to be a team’s primary punt returner."
In his first game without ex-teammate John Ross, Pettis torched Rutgers with three catches for 85 yards and a punt return for a touchdown on Friday. "The strength of Rutgers defense are their two junior cornerbacks. Blessuan Austin is graded by scouts as a potential middle round pick while we stamped cohort Isaiah Wharton as a middle round choice," Pauline wrote. "Pettis got the better of both during the contest."
Sep 6 - 2:24 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Pettis ties NCAA record, scores four times
Sep 17 - 1:07 AM
UW WR Pettis 1 PR TD shy of NCAA record
Sep 12 - 3:52 PM
Pettis returns another punt for TD in win
Sep 9 - 11:51 PM
Pettis dominates as UW's new No. 1 WR
Sep 6 - 2:24 PM
More Dante Pettis Player News
Headlines
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Thor Nystrom offers a 10-point breakdown for a Louisville upset of Clemson this weekend. That and much more in his ATS picks column for Week 3.
