Player Page

Dante Pettis | Wide Receiver

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Washington senior WR Dante Pettis caught five passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns, and also returned a punt for a touchdown in a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday.
The punt return gives Pettis (6'1/185) eight in his career, which ties Wes Welker and Antonio Perkins for the most in NCAA history. It's also the third straight game he's returned a punt for a touchdown. Oh, and Pettis also scored three touchdowns on passes from Jake Browning, including a 73-yarder that put the Huskies up 48-7 and ended both Browning and Pettis's night. If that wasn't enough, he also completed a 36-yard pass to freshman Hunter Bryant. That's a pretty full day. He's one of the best -- and most underrated -- receivers in the country. Sep 17 - 1:07 AM
More Dante Pettis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 