Dante Pettis | Wide Receiver Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 175

Washington senior WR Dante Pettis caught five passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns, and also returned a punt for a touchdown in a 48-16 rout of Fresno State on Saturday. The punt return gives Pettis (6'1/185) eight in his career, which ties Wes Welker and Antonio Perkins for the most in NCAA history. It's also the third straight game he's returned a punt for a touchdown. Oh, and Pettis also scored three touchdowns on passes from Jake Browning, including a 73-yarder that put the Huskies up 48-7 and ended both Browning and Pettis's night. If that wasn't enough, he also completed a 36-yard pass to freshman Hunter Bryant. That's a pretty full day. He's one of the best -- and most underrated -- receivers in the country.

Washington senior WR Dante Pettis is one punt return touchdown shy of the NCAA record held by Wes Welker (Texas Tech) and Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma). Pettis' (6'1/185) 67-yard punt return touchdown in Saturday's win over Montana, the seventh of his career, set a Pac-12 record. He has 10 regular season games remaining in his college career, with the possibility of the Pac-12 championship and a bowl game (or two, if the Huskies make the Playoff and advance) to boot. Pettis doesn't have John Ross' speed, but he's athletic and agile. He finished No. 9 in the Pac-12 championships with a non-wind aided long jump of 24-feet, 1 and 3/4-inch. "Long jump is a lot of control and explosiveness," Pettis said. "Obviously that carries over a lot to wide receiver. Jumping in the air you have to be able to control your body and get up in the air." LT Trey Adams said: "He is really good and he's going to make a lot of money someday." Source: ESPN

Washington senior WR Dante Pettis caught four passes for 32 yards and returned a punt for a touchdown in a 63-7 victory over Montana on Saturday. Pettis (6'1/185) was clearly a priority for the Montana defense, but he still found a way to the end zone with an impressive 67-yard punt return for a touchdown. It's the second of the year for the senior, and the seventh of his career, which is a Pac-12 record. He's not the fastest or quickest player, but his vision is ridiculous, and he showed that as he bobbed and weaved through the Montana defense. He's a lot of fun to watch.