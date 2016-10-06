Welcome,
Garret Archer: Spokane County Raceway advance
Full Depth Charts
D'Andre Ferby | Running Back
Team:
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 240
Latest News
Recent News
Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore RB D'Andre Ferby (shoulder) expects to be ready to go for 2017 season and enters the summer as the No. 1 back.
Ferby logged a single carry last season before missing the rest of the year upon suffering a broken collarbone. As a freshman in 2015, he ran for 650 yards and 11 touchdowns. A 6-foot-1, 225-pound between-the-tackles bruiser, Ferby has slashed 20 pounds from his peak of 245 to improve his quickness. "Now that he’s shed down a couple of pounds and got rocked up, he’s still got that old power we all know from 2015 where he was running fools over," QB Mike White said. "But he’s also got the quickness too." Now that Anthony "Ace" Wales is gone, Ferby is the projected starter.
May 11 - 1:59 PM
Source:
bgdailynews.com
Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore RB D'Andre Ferby (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season.
Ferby announced the news himself on social media. He suffered a dislocated sternoclavicular joint against Rice earlier this season and will undergo surgery. Since he finished with one carry and essentially no field time, we would imagine that Ferby can get a medical redshirt if he wants it.
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 08:55:00 PM
Source:
WBKO
Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore RB D'Andre Ferby is questionable for Saturday's game against Miami (OH) due to a shoulder injury.
Ferby managed just one carry in the season-opening win over Rice before being sidelined by a shoulder ailment. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder did not suit up for Saturday's 38-10 loss to Alabama. Last season, the bulldozer-of-a-back rumbled his way to 650 yards (4.0 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 03:17:00 PM
Source:
Chad Bishop on Twitter
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) is projected to start
May 11 - 1:59 PM
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) out for the season
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 08:55:00 PM
D'Andre Ferby questionable with shoulder
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 03:17:00 PM
More D'Andre Ferby Player News
Headlines
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Josh Norris recaps the press conference series for the NFC South and is joined by Trevor Sikkema to focus on the Bucs.
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Apr 25
Bama DB Fitzpatrick is Kiper's No. 2 prospect
WKU RB Ferby (shoulder) is projected to start
Brooks likens James to a mix of Adams/Foster
»
»
»
McElwain denies he's naked man in shark photo
Temple, FCS teams, JUCOs contact QB Jones
Jackson charged in 2nd sexual battery case
»
»
Ex-Baylor DB coach: Stidham is a taller Brees
Louisville experiments with Bonnafon at RB
»
