D'Andre Ferby | Running Back

Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore RB D'Andre Ferby (shoulder) expects to be ready to go for 2017 season and enters the summer as the No. 1 back.

Ferby logged a single carry last season before missing the rest of the year upon suffering a broken collarbone. As a freshman in 2015, he ran for 650 yards and 11 touchdowns. A 6-foot-1, 225-pound between-the-tackles bruiser, Ferby has slashed 20 pounds from his peak of 245 to improve his quickness. "Now that he’s shed down a couple of pounds and got rocked up, he’s still got that old power we all know from 2015 where he was running fools over," QB Mike White said. "But he’s also got the quickness too." Now that Anthony "Ace" Wales is gone, Ferby is the projected starter.