Dalyn Dawkins | Running Back

Team: Colorado State Rams
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 175

Colorado State redshirt senior RB Dalyn Dawkins had 15 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 58-27 victory over Oregon State.
Dawkins also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Steven in the second quarter. He won't get as many touches as he might elsewhere with Izzy Matthews (nine carries) and Marvin Kinsey (eight) on the roster, but Dawkins will challenge for 1,000 rushing yards if he stays healthy. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder had 867 yards in 2015 and 919 yards last year. Aug 26 - 7:30 PM
