Dalyn Dawkins | Running Back Team: Colorado State Rams Age / DOB: (22) / 12/12/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 175

Latest News Recent News

Colorado State redshirt senior RB Dalyn Dawkins had 15 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 58-27 victory over Oregon State. Dawkins also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Steven in the second quarter. He won't get as many touches as he might elsewhere with Izzy Matthews (nine carries) and Marvin Kinsey (eight) on the roster, but Dawkins will challenge for 1,000 rushing yards if he stays healthy. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder had 867 yards in 2015 and 919 yards last year.

Colorado State redshirt junior RB Dalyn Dawkins (hamstring) is expected to play against Northern Colorado on Saturday. Dawkins' hamstring isn't completely healed, but HC Mike Bobo indicated that he still expects the 5-foot-9, 175-pound redshirt junior to play on Saturday. The Rams will need him, too, as they will be breaking in a true freshman quarterback in Collin Hill. Source: The Reporter-Herald