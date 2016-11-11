Player Page

Linell Bonner | Wide Receiver

Team: Houston Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202

Latest News

Recent News

Houston redshirt senior WR Linell Bonner (head) will not play in Saturday's game against SMU.
It is unclear just when Bonner suffered the head injury, but the Cougars will hold him out of action to allow him to rest up. D'Eriq King is expected to start in his place against the Mustangs. There is no current timetable for Bonner's return. Oct 7 - 7:18 PM
Source: The Cougar Sports on Twitter
More Linell Bonner Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 