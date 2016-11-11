Linell Bonner | Wide Receiver Team: Houston Cougars Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 202

Houston redshirt senior WR Linell Bonner (head) will not play in Saturday's game against SMU. It is unclear just when Bonner suffered the head injury, but the Cougars will hold him out of action to allow him to rest up. D'Eriq King is expected to start in his place against the Mustangs. There is no current timetable for Bonner's return. Source: The Cougar Sports on Twitter

Houston redshirt senior Linell Bonner caught 10 passes for 132 yards in a 38-3 victory over Rice on Saturday. The only thing Bonner didn't do is find the end zone. That's now 19 catches for the 6-foot wideout in his last two games. He's going to put up massive numbers for Houston this year as long as they keep throwing the ball at this rate.

Houston redshirt junior WR Linell Bonner caught nine passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in a 19-16 victory over Arizona on Saturday. Cougar QB Kyle Allen showed quality accuracy on Saturday, and his favorite target was Bonner (6'0/200). His touchdown was a five-yard strike from Allen that gave Houston a 10-3 lead with 5:00 left in the first half.