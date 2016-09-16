Player Page

JaMycal Hasty | Running Back

Team: Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/12/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

Baylor HC Matt Rhule said that redshirt sophomore RB JaMycal Hasty will likely miss at least two games after suffering a "possible MCL sprain" in Saturday's loss to Liberty.
As if losing to Liberty weren't a cruel enough blow, Hasty was injured in the second quarter and did not return to action. His sidelining leaves the Bears incredibly thin at running back -- they were already out Terence Williams due to a shoulder injury. With both Hasty and Williams hobbled, Baylor will likely now turn to freshmen John Lovett, Dru Dixon and Trestan Ebner to hold the fort. Sep 3 - 12:28 PM
Source: Craig Smoak on Twitter
More JaMycal Hasty Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 