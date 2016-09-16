JaMycal Hasty | Running Back

Baylor HC Matt Rhule said that redshirt sophomore RB JaMycal Hasty will likely miss at least two games after suffering a "possible MCL sprain" in Saturday's loss to Liberty.

As if losing to Liberty weren't a cruel enough blow, Hasty was injured in the second quarter and did not return to action. His sidelining leaves the Bears incredibly thin at running back -- they were already out Terence Williams due to a shoulder injury. With both Hasty and Williams hobbled, Baylor will likely now turn to freshmen John Lovett, Dru Dixon and Trestan Ebner to hold the fort.