McKenzie Milton | Quarterback

Team: UCF Knights
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 170

UCF sophomore QB McKenzie Milton completed 16-of-21 passes for 360 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Thursday's 61-17 shredding of FIU.
Milton brought the pain early, firing off three touchdown passes in the first quarter to help lead the Knights to a dominating 40-10 halftime lead. He would throw one more touchdown in the third quarter to cap off his impressive performance. Milton will try to build on this showing --albeit against tougher competition -- when UCF takes on Memphis a week from Saturday. He threw for 1,983 yards (57.7% completions) with a 10/7 TD/INT ratio as a true freshman last season. Aug 31 - 9:30 PM
