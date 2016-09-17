McKenzie Milton | Quarterback

UCF sophomore QB McKenzie Milton completed 16-of-21 passes for 360 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Thursday's 61-17 shredding of FIU.

Milton brought the pain early, firing off three touchdown passes in the first quarter to help lead the Knights to a dominating 40-10 halftime lead. He would throw one more touchdown in the third quarter to cap off his impressive performance. Milton will try to build on this showing --albeit against tougher competition -- when UCF takes on Memphis a week from Saturday. He threw for 1,983 yards (57.7% completions) with a 10/7 TD/INT ratio as a true freshman last season.