Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
McKenzie Milton | Quarterback
Team:
UCF Knights
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
UCF sophomore QB McKenzie Milton completed 16-of-21 passes for 360 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Thursday's 61-17 shredding of FIU.
Milton brought the pain early, firing off three touchdown passes in the first quarter to help lead the Knights to a dominating 40-10 halftime lead. He would throw one more touchdown in the third quarter to cap off his impressive performance. Milton will try to build on this showing --albeit against tougher competition -- when UCF takes on Memphis a week from Saturday. He threw for 1,983 yards (57.7% completions) with a 10/7 TD/INT ratio as a true freshman last season.
Aug 31 - 9:30 PM
UCF will turn to freshman QB McKenzie Milton as the school's starter against Maryland.
Obviously this means Milton will not be redshirted during his first year. Justin Holman opened the season as the school's starter and appeared to suffer a leg injury earlier in the year. Holman and Nick Patti have been extremely ineffective this year, so Scott Frost will call upon one of his guys.
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 10:24:00 AM
Source:
Hawaii Prep World
McKenzie Milton shreds FIU for four scores
Aug 31 - 9:30 PM
Milton gets the call as UCF's starting QB
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 10:24:00 AM
More McKenzie Milton Player News
