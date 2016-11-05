Player Page

Kyle Hicks | Running Back

Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 210

TCU redshirt senior RB Kyle Hicks was arrested on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge early Saturday morning.
Per the police report, authorities were called to a restaurant past 2:00 a.m. on Saturday after they received a call about a fight. Hicks, as well as former TCU players Bryson Henderson and George Baltimore, were subsequently arrested. No discipline has been levied against Hicks at this juncture, though that could still be in the works. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder led the Horned Frogs with 1,082 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this past season. Jan 24 - 12:16 PM
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
