Kyle Hicks | Running Back

Per the police report, authorities were called to a restaurant past 2:00 a.m. on Saturday after they received a call about a fight. Hicks, as well as former TCU players Bryson Henderson and George Baltimore, were subsequently arrested. No discipline has been levied against Hicks at this juncture, though that could still be in the works. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder led the Horned Frogs with 1,082 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this past season.

TCU redshirt junior RB Kyle Hicks rushed for a career-high 192 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-22 victory over Baylor on Saturday.

Baylor scored almost immediately. After that, it was all TCU. They scored 31 unanswered points in the first half and went on to hand Baylor its worst home loss since 2005. Hicks finished one touchdown short of LaDainian Tomlinson's school record set in November 1999. In that one, Tomlinson ran for 406 yards against UTEP to set what was then the single-game major college record.