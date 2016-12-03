Alex Hornibrook | Quarterback Team: Wisconsin Badgers Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 211

Wisconsin sophomore QB Alex Hornibrook completed 18-of-19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 40-6 demolition of BYU. Hornibrook was almost perfect on the afternoon against what has been an awful BYU team. He fired off two touchdown passes in the first half, balancing those scores out with two more in the second half. On the whole this season, the sophomore signal-caller has passed for 701 yards with an 8/1 TD/INT ratio. He has done exactly what the Badgers have needed him to do as they approach conference play.

Wisconsin sophomore QB Alex Hornibrook completed 15-for-23 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-10 victory over Utah Stateon Friday. Hornibrook (6'4/215) struggled early on, but was much better in the second half as Wisconsin overpowered the Aggies. All three of his touchdown passes came in the third quarter, the first being a 23-yard dart to TE Troy Fumagalli that put Wisconsin up 17-10, and the Badgers never looked back. A hundred seconds later he found Zander Neuville for a 28-yard score, and he finished the quarter with a 21-yard touchdown to Quintez Cephus. Utah State was simply outclassed on Friday, but this was a solid -- if not spectacular -- start to the year for the Badgers' signal-caller.

Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst announced that redshirt sophomore QB Alex Hornibrook is the starting quarterback entering spring practices. As expected. Hornibrook primarily functioned as the No. 1 QB last season, though he did bleed snaps to redshirt senior Bart Houston as the campaign wore on, in part due to injuries. Hornibrook went 106-of-181 for 1,262 yards and a 9/7 TD/INT ratio last year. Wisconsin heads into the spring with redshirt freshman Kare Lyles functioning as the backup signal-caller. Barring the late addition of a grad transfer -- like Malik Zaire -- Hornibrook should enter next year as the starter. Source: uwbadgers.com