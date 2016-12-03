Player Page

Alex Hornibrook | Quarterback

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 211

Latest News

Recent News

Wisconsin sophomore QB Alex Hornibrook completed 18-of-19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 40-6 demolition of BYU.
Hornibrook was almost perfect on the afternoon against what has been an awful BYU team. He fired off two touchdown passes in the first half, balancing those scores out with two more in the second half. On the whole this season, the sophomore signal-caller has passed for 701 yards with an 8/1 TD/INT ratio. He has done exactly what the Badgers have needed him to do as they approach conference play. Sep 16 - 6:49 PM
