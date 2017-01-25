Obi Melifonwu | Safety Team: Connecticut Huskies Age / DOB: (22) / 4/5/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 217

The MMQB's Peter King suggests UConn DB Obi Melifonwu could run in the low 4.4s at the NFL Combine. This would open up a transition to corner. Tall safeties who have length and can run will always be viewed by some teams as corners, since the latter is considered a premium position and the contracts back it up. Plus, those types are difficult to find. Look at Damarious Randall, plus many teams viewed T.J. Green as a corner last year. "I know NFL guys who think, ‘I’d love to try him [at corner]. Let’s see if he fails,’" Mike Mayock told Peter King. Melifonwu stands at 6-foot-4 and 219-pounds. Source: The MMQB

An AFC college scouting director praised the versatility of UConn S Obi Melifonwu and Boston College S John Johnson. "They did a nice job at both spots," he said. "I wouldn't want them to play outside extensively, but they are certainly capable of playing on the island in spots. ... Every team is looking for a guy who can (handle) dual responsibilities in this league." NFL Media's Bucky Brooks believes Melifonwu and Johnson could be used to defend move-TEs like Jordan Reed and Travis Kelce in spread formations. "Each defender showed outstanding athleticism, instincts and awareness in 1-on-1 and team drills," he wrote of their Senior Bowl work. "They were comfortable guarding receivers in space, and they were athletic enough to do so utilizing off or press techniques." Source: NFL.com

UConn S Obi Melifonwu met with the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and New York Jets on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder has been drawing Day 2 buzz following his impressive Senior Bowl week. "Melifonwu has the prototypical frame of an NFL safety, and the well-rounded skill set teams love at the position," wrote Luke Easterling. "He’s been impressive all week, showing rare fluidity and comfort in man coverage for a defensive back his size, and his willingness to mix it up in the box hasn’t gone unnoticed, either." Pro Football Focus graded Melifonwu as the No. 24 safety in the country last season. Source: Draftwire