Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Obi Melifonwu | Safety
Team:
Connecticut Huskies
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 4/5/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 217
Latest News
Recent News
The MMQB's Peter King suggests UConn DB Obi Melifonwu could run in the low 4.4s at the NFL Combine.
This would open up a transition to corner. Tall safeties who have length and can run will always be viewed by some teams as corners, since the latter is considered a premium position and the contracts back it up. Plus, those types are difficult to find. Look at Damarious Randall, plus many teams viewed T.J. Green as a corner last year. "I know NFL guys who think, ‘I’d love to try him [at corner]. Let’s see if he fails,’" Mike Mayock told Peter King. Melifonwu stands at 6-foot-4 and 219-pounds.
Feb 27 - 9:35 AM
Source:
The MMQB
An AFC college scouting director praised the versatility of UConn S Obi Melifonwu and Boston College S John Johnson.
"They did a nice job at both spots," he said. "I wouldn't want them to play outside extensively, but they are certainly capable of playing on the island in spots. ... Every team is looking for a guy who can (handle) dual responsibilities in this league." NFL Media's Bucky Brooks believes Melifonwu and Johnson could be used to defend move-TEs like Jordan Reed and Travis Kelce in spread formations. "Each defender showed outstanding athleticism, instincts and awareness in 1-on-1 and team drills," he wrote of their Senior Bowl work. "They were comfortable guarding receivers in space, and they were athletic enough to do so utilizing off or press techniques."
Feb 8 - 5:56 PM
Source:
NFL.com
UConn S Obi Melifonwu met with the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and New York Jets on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder has been drawing Day 2 buzz following his impressive Senior Bowl week. "Melifonwu has the prototypical frame of an NFL safety, and the well-rounded skill set teams love at the position," wrote Luke Easterling. "He’s been impressive all week, showing rare fluidity and comfort in man coverage for a defensive back his size, and his willingness to mix it up in the box hasn’t gone unnoticed, either." Pro Football Focus graded Melifonwu as the No. 24 safety in the country last season.
Jan 30 - 3:16 PM
Source:
Draftwire
Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo writes that UConn S Obi Melifonwu "may blow up at [the] combine."
PFF graded Melifonwu as the No. 24 safety in the country for the past campaign. While the 6-foot-3, 217-pounder worked as a safety with the Huskies, Palazzolo notes that he has also put in work at corner during the Senior Bowl practice week. He could also potentially convert to linebacker at the next level given his size. This past season, he registered a stellar 118 tackles (2.5 for loss) and four interceptions over the course of 12 games played. He could land as a Day 3 pick in the draft. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline projects him as a fifth- or sixth-rounder.
Jan 27 - 7:39 PM
Source:
PFF College Football on Twitter
Could Obi Melifonwu run in the low 4.4s?
Feb 27 - 9:35 AM
Exec praises games of Melifonwu, Johnson
Feb 8 - 5:56 PM
Melifonwu meets with the Giants, Lions, Jets
Jan 30 - 3:16 PM
Obi Melifonwu could be a Combine standout
Jan 27 - 7:39 PM
More Obi Melifonwu Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Connecticut Huskies Tickets
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
A Combine-defiant Chad Kelly exited stage left in Oxford just before the entire stage collapsed in this week's news rundown.
