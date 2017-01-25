Player Page

Obi Melifonwu | Safety

Team: Connecticut Huskies
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/5/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 217

The MMQB's Peter King suggests UConn DB Obi Melifonwu could run in the low 4.4s at the NFL Combine.
This would open up a transition to corner. Tall safeties who have length and can run will always be viewed by some teams as corners, since the latter is considered a premium position and the contracts back it up. Plus, those types are difficult to find. Look at Damarious Randall, plus many teams viewed T.J. Green as a corner last year. "I know NFL guys who think, ‘I’d love to try him [at corner]. Let’s see if he fails,’" Mike Mayock told Peter King. Melifonwu stands at 6-foot-4 and 219-pounds. Feb 27 - 9:35 AM
Source: The MMQB
