Johnny Caspers | Guard

Team: Stanford Cardinal
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 300

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that Stanford G Johnny Caspers will retire from football and not pursue an NFL career.
Per Pauline, Caspers was a potential Day 3 pick. No word yet on why he's hanging up the cleats. Jan 12 - 3:24 PM
Source: Tony Pauline on Twitter
