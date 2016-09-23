Johnny Caspers | Guard Team: Stanford Cardinal Age / DOB: (22) / 3/29/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 300

Latest News Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that Stanford G Johnny Caspers will retire from football and not pursue an NFL career. Per Pauline, Caspers was a potential Day 3 pick. No word yet on why he's hanging up the cleats. Source: Tony Pauline on Twitter

Stanford offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren believes senior G Johnny Caspers may project best to the NFL as a center. Caspers functions as a center in some of Stanford's subpackages in short-yardage and goal-line situations. "He could definitely start at center for us," Bloomgren told SI over the summer. "That’s probably how he projects next level." Bloomgren said he would keep Caspers at guard "in a perfect world" because Stanford "lost the ability to pull" from the right guard spot when Caspers slid to center last year. "He’s good there, he’s not elite at this time," Bloomgren said. "Pass protection, although it’s improved dramatically, it’s still not at an All-American level. Am I hopeful he can do that this year? Sure I am." He concluded: "Good size for a spot like center. He’s not a tackle, doesn’t have the height or length for it, so you talk about the guard and center spot. ... His approach to the game, how he studies it is next-level stuff." Source: SI.com