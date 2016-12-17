Ryan Ramczyk | Tackle Team: Wisconsin Badgers Age / DOB: () / 1/1/2050

Latest News Recent News

Updating a previous item, Wisconsin redshirt junior T Ryan Ramczyk would not confirm that he will need to undergo hip surgery this offseason. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Bob McGinn had reported that Ramczyk would undergo surgery following the Badgers' Cotton Bowl showdown with Western Michigan. While the 6-foot-6, 308-pounder has confirmed that he is dealing with a hip injury -- calling it a "hip impingement" -- he indicated that he is still considering his various options and that surgery should not be considered a given. "I've got to do that and see what's the pros, what's the cons, and weigh all that and see what the surgery -- if I have to have it -- see what that's about, how long I could be out," Ramczyk said. He also said that if he does undergo the surgery, that could well have an effect on whether or not he decides to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. Source: ESPN.com

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Bob McGinn hears that Wisconsin redshirt junior T Ryan Ramczyk will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip following the Cotton Bowl. This complicates Ramczyk's draft status somewhat. One scout who spoke with McGinn said that he believes that the 6-foot-6, 308-pound redshirt junior will declare for the draft despite his upcoming surgery, but if that is the case, it is unlikely Ramczyk will be ready for the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Even Wisconsin's Pro Day could prove problematic for him later in the process, as this surgery comes with a recovery timetable of around four months. As for his outlook as a prospect, an NFC scout told College Football 24/7 that Ramczyk is "really athletic and he's really smart," adding that "[t]here are a lot of Wisconsin linemen who start in the league because they learn an NFL system and they are taught the right way." Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel