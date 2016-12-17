Player Page

Ryan Ramczyk | Tackle

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050

Latest News

Recent News

Updating a previous item, Wisconsin redshirt junior T Ryan Ramczyk would not confirm that he will need to undergo hip surgery this offseason.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Bob McGinn had reported that Ramczyk would undergo surgery following the Badgers' Cotton Bowl showdown with Western Michigan. While the 6-foot-6, 308-pounder has confirmed that he is dealing with a hip injury -- calling it a "hip impingement" -- he indicated that he is still considering his various options and that surgery should not be considered a given. "I've got to do that and see what's the pros, what's the cons, and weigh all that and see what the surgery -- if I have to have it -- see what that's about, how long I could be out," Ramczyk said. He also said that if he does undergo the surgery, that could well have an effect on whether or not he decides to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. Dec 21 - 3:47 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Ryan Ramczyk Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 