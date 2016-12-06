Forrest Lamp | Tackle Team: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 300

Western Kentucky T Forrest Lamp will miss the Senior Bowl after suffering a high ankle sprain in practice. In a statement, Lamp's agent Erik Burkhardt indicated that Lamp would have played through the injury had it occurred during the season. Burkhardt wrote that the ankle "swelled up on him pretty significantly." It's too early to speculate about Lamp's Combine availability, but it's a situation to monitor. Lamp will remain in Mobile to participate in the non-playing aspects of the all-star event. Lamp, ranked No. 30 overall by CBS Sports, has drawn comparisons to Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter wrote that Western Kentucky redshirt senior T Forrest Lamp's ability to "sit and slide" makes him a difficult obstacle for the opposing pass rush. Reuter fired up his mid-2000's movie knowledge in assessing the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder. Noted the analyst, "NFL scouts that haven't watched much of the Hilltoppers could only say only one thing after their Conference USA championship victory over Louisiana Tech: I love Lamp." Cute, very cute. More substantively, Reuter writes that Lamp's bend technique "helps him anchor both against bull rushes and move his man in the run game." He could rise as high as the second round in this spring's draft. TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline wrote earlier this month that Lamp has "been on a straight shot north up draft boards" during the 2016 campaign. Source: NFL.com

TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline notes that Western Kentucky redshirt senior OL Forrest Lamp has "been on a straight shot north up draft boards" this season. Pauline writes that Lamp entered the current campaign as a potential street free agent, but might have wormed his way into the Day 3 conversation through his consistently solid play this season. Of the 6-foot-4, 300-pound redshirt senior, Pauline wrote that he "blocks with solid fundamentals and does a great job protecting his passer." Pauline sees his best NFL fit coming at guard in a zone-blocking scheme. Some analysts are thinking even higher than Day 3, with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. tossing out the second round as a summit that could be reached should a team fall in love. Source: TFY Draft Insider