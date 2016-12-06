Player Page

Forrest Lamp | Tackle

Team: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 300

Western Kentucky T Forrest Lamp will miss the Senior Bowl after suffering a high ankle sprain in practice.
In a statement, Lamp's agent Erik Burkhardt indicated that Lamp would have played through the injury had it occurred during the season. Burkhardt wrote that the ankle "swelled up on him pretty significantly." It's too early to speculate about Lamp's Combine availability, but it's a situation to monitor. Lamp will remain in Mobile to participate in the non-playing aspects of the all-star event. Lamp, ranked No. 30 overall by CBS Sports, has drawn comparisons to Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin. Jan 26 - 1:17 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
