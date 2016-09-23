Sam Craft | Wide Receiver

Memphis redshirt senior WR Sam Craft will miss the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in practice this week.

Brutal blow for craft, as this ACL injury will likely end his collegiate career. He had already received a medical redshirt for the 2016 season after being plagued by back issues. During his time at Memphis, the 6-foot, 240-pound Craft caught 64 passes for 660 yards and four touchdowns. He also saw extensive work as a running back, rushing for 782 yards and 13 touchdowns while healthy. John "Pop" Williams is the probable next man up to fill in for Craft in the slot.