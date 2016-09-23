Welcome,
Sam Craft | Wide Receiver
Team:
Memphis Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/16/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
Memphis redshirt senior WR Sam Craft will miss the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in practice this week.
Brutal blow for craft, as this ACL injury will likely end his collegiate career. He had already received a medical redshirt for the 2016 season after being plagued by back issues. During his time at Memphis, the 6-foot, 240-pound Craft caught 64 passes for 660 yards and four touchdowns. He also saw extensive work as a running back, rushing for 782 yards and 13 touchdowns while healthy. John "Pop" Williams is the probable next man up to fill in for Craft in the slot.
Aug 12 - 12:17 PM
Source:
John Martin on Twitter
Memphis senior RB Sam Craft (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game against Bowling Green.
Craft was a full-participant in practice on Wednesday and looks ready to roll for Saturday. The 6-foot, 210-pounder has yet to play this season due to his bum hamstring. He holds little fantasy upside at this juncture.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 03:20:00 PM
Source:
Memphis Commercial Appeal
Memphis WR Sam Craft suffers torn ACL
Aug 12 - 12:17 PM
Memphis RB Craft (hamstring) listed probable
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 03:20:00 PM
More Sam Craft Player News
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Thor Nystrom breaks his CFB fantasy WR rankings into tiers and points you away from potential duds and towards sleepers.
