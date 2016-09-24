Nick Westbrook | Wide Receiver Team: Indiana Hoosiers Age / DOB: (20) / 3/21/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Indiana junior WR Nick Westbrook (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday. "That’s all I know," HC Tom Allen said of Westbrook’s MRI. "We’ll find out then, I’ve learned to try not to jump to conclusions. But we’ll see tomorrow." Westbrook disappeared into the locker room in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Ohio State and didn't return, not even to the sideline. He apparently suffered the knee injury on the opening kickoff. Westbrook was the Hoosiers’ leading receiver last year, posting a 54-995-6 line. Source: Indianapolis Star

Indiana junior WR Nick Westbrook went to the locker room with the trainer in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Ohio State. No word as to what the injury concern might be, here, but he walked off the field gingerly after the opening kickoff. His status for the rest of the game has not been announced. Source: Mike Miller on Twitter