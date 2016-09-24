Player Page

Nick Westbrook | Wide Receiver

Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/21/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Latest News

Recent News

Indiana junior WR Nick Westbrook (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday.
"That’s all I know," HC Tom Allen said of Westbrook’s MRI. "We’ll find out then, I’ve learned to try not to jump to conclusions. But we’ll see tomorrow." Westbrook disappeared into the locker room in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Ohio State and didn't return, not even to the sideline. He apparently suffered the knee injury on the opening kickoff. Westbrook was the Hoosiers’ leading receiver last year, posting a 54-995-6 line. Sep 1 - 2:20 PM
Source: Indianapolis Star
More Nick Westbrook Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 