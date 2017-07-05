Jalin Moore | Running Back Team: Appalachian State Mountaineers Age / DOB: (21) / 11/28/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 205

Appalachian State redshirt junior RB Jalin Moore (leg/foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against West Forest. "He is progressing well. He made strides today. He will probably be a game-time decision as we head down toward the end of the week," said HC Scott Satterfield. Moore (5'11/205) was injured in the second half against North Texas this past weekend. He was sporting a boot at practice on Tuesday, but was not encumbered by support while roaming the sidelines on Wednesday (he did not practice). Should the redshirt junior be unable to play against the Demon Deacons this weekend, Terrence Upshaw will likely see the bulk of carries for the Mountaineers. Source: Winston-Salem Journal

Appalachian State redshirt junior RB Jalin Moore rushed for just 14 yards on nine carries in Saturday's 20-13 win over Texas State. Moore crushed the universe for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, but there has been little universe-crushing this time around, at least not so far. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound redshirt junior has been held under 60 yards rushing in each of Appalachian State's three games to date and has received just 18 carries in the last two contests. A home showdown with Wake Forest shows next on the schedule for Moore and the Mountaineers.

Appalachian State redshirt junior RB Jalin Moore ran 13 times for 29 yards on Saturday in a 31-10 loss to Georgia. Moore (5'11/205) is a monster of an athlete who ran for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, but he couldn't get anything going against the Georgia defense. He was actually more effective as a receiver, catching four passes for 34 yards. The run defenses he'll face in the coming weeks are much softer, so Moore should get back on track, starting with a showdown with Savannah State next Saturday.