Jalin Moore | Running Back

Team: Appalachian State Mountaineers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/28/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 205

Appalachian State redshirt junior RB Jalin Moore (leg/foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against West Forest.
"He is progressing well. He made strides today. He will probably be a game-time decision as we head down toward the end of the week," said HC Scott Satterfield. Moore (5'11/205) was injured in the second half against North Texas this past weekend. He was sporting a boot at practice on Tuesday, but was not encumbered by support while roaming the sidelines on Wednesday (he did not practice). Should the redshirt junior be unable to play against the Demon Deacons this weekend, Terrence Upshaw will likely see the bulk of carries for the Mountaineers. Sep 21 - 6:52 PM
Source: Winston-Salem Journal
