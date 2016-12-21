Player Page

Matt VandeBerg | Wide Receiver

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195

Iowa senior WR Matt VandeBerg will receive a medical hardship waiver.
VandeBerg was sidelined for the season by a broken right foot suffered in a late September practice. With the Big Ten approving a medical hardship waiver for the 2016 campaign, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout will return to the Hawkeyes for one more season in 2017. During a healthy 2015, VandeBerg served as Iowa's No. 1 wideout, catching 65 passes for 703 yards and four touchdowns over the course of 14 games. Dec 21 - 3:20 PM
Source: Des Moines Register
