Matt VandeBerg | Wide Receiver Team: Iowa Hawkeyes Age / DOB: (22) / 8/1/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 195

Iowa senior WR Matt VandeBerg will receive a medical hardship waiver. VandeBerg was sidelined for the season by a broken right foot suffered in a late September practice. With the Big Ten approving a medical hardship waiver for the 2016 campaign, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout will return to the Hawkeyes for one more season in 2017. During a healthy 2015, VandeBerg served as Iowa's No. 1 wideout, catching 65 passes for 703 yards and four touchdowns over the course of 14 games. Source: Des Moines Register

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz says the school intends to apply for a medical redshirt on behalf of senior WR Matt VandeBerg. VandeBerg underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his broken right foot. Ferentz said the senior receiver will be miss "a significant period of time." If the Hawkeyes are applying for a medical redshirt, it means they think VandeBerg is done for the year. Last season, VandeBerg led Iowa with 65 catches. Jerminic Smith and Riley McCarron are now listed as the starting receivers on the depth chart, with Jay Scheel and Robert Nash as backups. Source: Quad City Times

Iowa senior WR Matt VandeBerg has been ruled out indefinitely due to a broken foot. VandeBerg suffered the broken foot during practice on Monday. Said HC Kirk Ferentz, "We know that Matt will work extremely hard to get back on the field as soon as possible." The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior was working to a 19-284-3 receiving line through four games. It is not yet known just how long this broken hoof will sideline VandeBerg, but at the very least, he will not be playing against Northwestern this weekend. Source: Marc Moorehouse on Twitter