Rico Dowdle | Running Back Team: South Carolina Gamecocks Age / DOB: (19) / 6/14/1998 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 211

Latest News Recent News

South Carolina sophomore RB Rico Dowdle left Saturday's game against Tennessee in the first quarter and won't return. Dowdle apparently suffered an ankle injury. He left the field and returned on crutches, with his left leg swaddled in wrap. Ty'son Williams and A.J. Turner will divvy carries in his absence. Source: Go Gamecocks on Twitter

South Carolina sophomore RB Rico Dowdle (thigh) will start in Saturday's game against Arkansas. Dowdle has yet to miss a game this season. That trend will continue against the Razorbacks. In five contests, the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder has rushed for a disappointing 126 yards (2.8 YPC) and one touchdown. He has not found the end zone since South Carolina's season-opening win over NC State. Source: GoGamecocks on Twitter

South Carolina sophomore RB Rico Dowdle (thigh) is probable for Saturday's game against Arkansas. Dowdle (5'11/220) has struggled so far for the Gamecocks, and his bruised thigh has likely played a factor. He ran for 764 yards and 5.7 yards a carry as a freshman, so the sophomore should be more effective as the season progresses/his injury deteriorates. Source: David Cloninger on Twitter