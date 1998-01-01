Player Page

Rico Dowdle | Running Back

Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
Age / DOB:  (19) / 6/14/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 211

South Carolina sophomore RB Rico Dowdle left Saturday's game against Tennessee in the first quarter and won't return.
Dowdle apparently suffered an ankle injury. He left the field and returned on crutches, with his left leg swaddled in wrap. Ty'son Williams and A.J. Turner will divvy carries in his absence. Oct 14 - 2:00 PM
Source: Go Gamecocks on Twitter
