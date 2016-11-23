Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Corey Willis | Wide Receiver
Team:
Central Michigan Chippewas
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Central Michigan senior WR Corey Willis is expected to miss four weeks due to a fractured hand.
Huge blow for the 2-0 Chippewas, as Willis was working to a 16-183-1 receiving line through the first two weeks of the season to lead the team. He had been gearing up to match or surpass the 71-1087-9 line that he tossed up last season. With Willis sidelined for the next month or thereabouts, senior WR Eric Cooper should see expanded opportunities.
Sep 12 - 5:38 PM
Source:
Kullen Logsdon on Twitter
Central Michigan senior WR Corey Willis recorded eight receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win over Kansas.
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline describes Willis as a "smaller pass catcher who could gain late-round momentum due to his return skills." He'll continue to draw eyes if he keeps producing like this. Willis is up to a 16-183-1 line through two games after posting a 71-1087-9 line last year.
Sep 9 - 8:14 PM
Central Michigan senior WR Corey Willis is a "smaller pass catcher who could gain late-round momentum due to his return skills," according to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline.
Willis is an ace collegiate receiver -- he posted a 71-1,087-9 line last year -- but he stands only 6-foot, 175 pounds. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom currently ranks him as the No. 38 fantasy receiver in college football.
Jun 15 - 1:58 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Central Michigan junior WR Corey Willis recorded seven receptions for 125 yards in Tuesday's loss to Eastern Michigan.
The loss squared the Chips' record at an even 6-6. Heading into bowl season, the most wonderful time of the year, Willis boasts a 68-1,024-9 line. Nobody called for a breakout of this magnitude after he logged 37 receptions for 564 yards and five touchdowns last year.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016
CMU WR Willis (hand) out for next four weeks
Sep 12 - 5:38 PM
WR Willis torches Kansas with 8-140-1 line
Sep 9 - 8:14 PM
CMU WR Willis will appeal to NFL as returner
Jun 15 - 1:58 PM
CMU WR Willis tops 1,000 yards for 1st time
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 02:39:00 PM
More Corey Willis Player News
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson has his work cut out for him against Clemson's ferocious defense as we examine potential booms and busts for Week 3.
»
CMU WR Willis (hand) out for next four weeks
»
UT lists Buechele/Ehlinger as co-starters
»
Pitt sticking with Max Browne at quarterback
»
Missouri cans defensive coordinator Cross
»
FIU-Indiana cancel game due to Irma aftermath
»
Watson ruled out for remainder of season
»
Wilkins could be top draft prospect in nation
»
Haynes returns after prostate cancer surgery
»
Falk will start on Saturday against Beavers
»
Rhoda named full-time starter for Gophers
»
ECU QB Sirk is in the concussion protocol
»
GT-UCF canceled due to Irma aftermath
