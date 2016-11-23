Corey Willis | Wide Receiver Team: Central Michigan Chippewas Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 175

Central Michigan senior WR Corey Willis is expected to miss four weeks due to a fractured hand. Huge blow for the 2-0 Chippewas, as Willis was working to a 16-183-1 receiving line through the first two weeks of the season to lead the team. He had been gearing up to match or surpass the 71-1087-9 line that he tossed up last season. With Willis sidelined for the next month or thereabouts, senior WR Eric Cooper should see expanded opportunities. Source: Kullen Logsdon on Twitter

Central Michigan senior WR Corey Willis recorded eight receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win over Kansas. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline describes Willis as a "smaller pass catcher who could gain late-round momentum due to his return skills." He'll continue to draw eyes if he keeps producing like this. Willis is up to a 16-183-1 line through two games after posting a 71-1087-9 line last year.

Central Michigan senior WR Corey Willis is a "smaller pass catcher who could gain late-round momentum due to his return skills," according to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline. Willis is an ace collegiate receiver -- he posted a 71-1,087-9 line last year -- but he stands only 6-foot, 175 pounds. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom currently ranks him as the No. 38 fantasy receiver in college football. Source: Draft Analyst