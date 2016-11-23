Player Page

Corey Willis | Wide Receiver

Team: Central Michigan Chippewas
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 175

Central Michigan senior WR Corey Willis is expected to miss four weeks due to a fractured hand.
Huge blow for the 2-0 Chippewas, as Willis was working to a 16-183-1 receiving line through the first two weeks of the season to lead the team. He had been gearing up to match or surpass the 71-1087-9 line that he tossed up last season. With Willis sidelined for the next month or thereabouts, senior WR Eric Cooper should see expanded opportunities. Sep 12 - 5:38 PM
Source: Kullen Logsdon on Twitter
