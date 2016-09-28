Jon Reschke | Linebacker

Michigan State graduate OLB Jon Reschke will transfer.

This isn't exactly a normal transfer. In a lengthy statement, Reschke explained that he would be leaving the Spartans due to an "insensitive and totally regrettable" comment made regarding a former teammate about a month ago. An ankle injury limited him to just two games played last season, but in 2015, the 6-foot-2, 227-pounder started all 14 contests and recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss) and a pair of sacks. He was a likely starter for 2017 prior to his transfer announcement.