Nic Shimonek | Quarterback Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210

Texas Tech redshirt senior QB Nic Shimonek completed 37-of-50 passes for 543 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-45 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. Some of the credit has to go to Texas Tech's system, but Shimonek was outstanding against the Sun Devils on Saturday. It feels like it could have been an even bigger day for the 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback, as he had three touchdowns in the first quarter, and five in the first half. For the year, Shimonek has now passed for nine touchdowns and zero picks, and they've only played two games. He'll get a chance to shred the Houston defense next.

Texas Tech redshirt senior QB Nic Shimonek completed 26-of-30 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 56-10 win over Eastern Washington. No Pat Mahomes, no problem. Shimonek picked up right where the current Kansas City Chief left off, shredding it through the air as Tech's offense looked right on the money. All three of his touchdown tosses came in the second quarter. He could be in for another supernova showing against Arizona State next weekend.