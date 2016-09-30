Player Page

Nic Shimonek | Quarterback

Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210

Latest News

Recent News

Texas Tech redshirt senior QB Nic Shimonek completed 37-of-50 passes for 543 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-45 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.
Some of the credit has to go to Texas Tech's system, but Shimonek was outstanding against the Sun Devils on Saturday. It feels like it could have been an even bigger day for the 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback, as he had three touchdowns in the first quarter, and five in the first half. For the year, Shimonek has now passed for nine touchdowns and zero picks, and they've only played two games. He'll get a chance to shred the Houston defense next. Sep 17 - 1:17 AM
More Nic Shimonek Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 