Jonathan Giles | Wide Receiver

Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185

Texas Tech junior WR Jonathan Giles will transfer.
Major blow for the Red Raiders, here, as Giles was a Belitnikoff semifinalist this past season, leading the team with a 69-1158-13 line. He ranked third in the Big 12 in receiving yardage. Should the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder decide to move on to another FBS program, he would have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations. While Giles' exit is a significant one, the team does return its three other leading receivers in Keke Coutee, Dylan Cantrell and Cameron Batson. May 2 - 5:41 PM
Source: Jonathan Giles on Twitter
