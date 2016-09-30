Jonathan Giles | Wide Receiver

Major blow for the Red Raiders, here, as Giles was a Belitnikoff semifinalist this past season, leading the team with a 69-1158-13 line. He ranked third in the Big 12 in receiving yardage. Should the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder decide to move on to another FBS program, he would have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations. While Giles' exit is a significant one, the team does return its three other leading receivers in Keke Coutee, Dylan Cantrell and Cameron Batson.

Texas Tech sophomore WR Jonathan Giles had 12 catches for 219 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 55-19 victory over Kansas.

Per Tech's Twitter feed, Giles' 219 yards receiving were the most at the school since Darrin Moore had 221 against Texas State in 2011. Giles is the breakout receiver the Red Raiders were looking for this summer. He's up to 31 catches for 565 yards and seven touchdowns.