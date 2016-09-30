Tyus Bowser | Linebacker

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
Angels, Valbuena finalize 2-year, $15M deal
Giants add veteran catcher Nick Hundley
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
Edelman erupts as Pats advance to Super Bowl
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 22
David Lee's New Fantasy Lease
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Porzingis playing through swollen right elbow
Ben Simmons 'a ways away' from 5-on-5 work
Ricky Rubio double-doubles in return
Nikola Jokic stays hot with monster line
Andrew Wiggins scores 31, hits game-winner
Devin Booker scores 26, hits four triples
Gordon Hayward held to nine points in loss
Tyson Chandler scores 22 w/ 17 boards
Noel thrives in start, scores 19 w/ 3 blocks
Richaun Holmes scores 18 on 8-of-11 FGs
Austin Rivers scores 20 w/ four triples
Blake Griffin (knee) shoots 3-of-11 in return
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
ITC: All-Star Week Edition
Jan 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bryan Little scores twice in loss to Sharks
Logan Couture nets 2 pts in win over WPG
James Neal scores 1G, 1A in OTL to Sabres
Jack Eichel nets 2G including OT winner
Corey Crawford saves 31 in loss to Bolts
Mike Condon stones Capitals on Tuesday
Carey Price snaps three-game losing streak
Alexander Radulov scores 2 in win over CGY
Pastrnak's OT goal snaps long scoring slump
Carter Hutton blanks Penguins on Tuesday
John Tavares nets 2 assists in win over CBJ
Anze Kopitar scores PPG in win over Devils
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Reports: Hull accept offer for Snodgrass
Eric Bailly should be back for the weekend
Bournemouth chase Asmir Begovic's signature
WHU worry over an injury to their skipper
Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott on a free
Leicester sells defender after just 7 months
Sunderland attacker adds to SAFC injury woes
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Chelsea "target" Traore shines in defeat
Ranieri: "Change in shape proved difficult"
Another day, another rejected bid for Payet
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyus Bowser | Linebacker
Team:
Houston Cougars
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 240
Latest News
Recent News
Houston EDGE/LB Tyus Bowser will be selected no later than the third round, according to Lance Zierlein.
Zierlein is very well connected, so even though we are extremely early in the process Boswer looks to be coveted by teams as a top 100 pick. Bowser likely fits teams who utilize a stand up defender at the end of their line. Many question if Bowser's sack success and style will translate to production or disruption in the NFL. He is at the Senior Bowl.
Jan 25 - 9:08 AM
Source:
Lance Zierlein on Twitter
Houston senior LB Tyus Bowser will miss several weeks due to a broken bone in his face.
Tom Herman explained that on Wednesday, his team was "play[ing] some silly games just to loosen the thing up, dodge ball, whiffle ball, two-hand touch football" and that Bowser and fellow linebacker Matthew Adams got into a "scuffle." The former broke a bone in his face as a result, while Adams was held out of Thursday's win over UConn as punishment. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bowser will miss the next few weeks as he recovers from the facial fracture, but should be able to return later this season. For his part, Adams will be eligible to play against Navy next Saturday. On the softer side, Herman made sure to stress that "[o]ur culture is one of love and the two are very close, remain very close and definitely consider [each other] brothers."
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Jan 25 - 9:08 AM
Broken bone in face to sideline Tyus Bowser
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 01:19:00 PM
More Tyus Bowser Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Watson
CLE
(955)
2
T. McKinley
UCL
(905)
3
D. Smith
MCH
(785)
4
C. Davis
WMI
(692)
5
E. McGuire
ULL
(617)
6
R. Foster
AL
(559)
7
S. Morris
CMI
(544)
8
L. Del Rio
UF
(518)
9
T. Folston
ND
(512)
10
D. Njoku
MIA
(482)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Houston Cougars Tickets
Headlines
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
Josh Norris lists the top 25 prospects attending the Senior Bowl and discusses each position grouping ahead of the practices.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
»
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
»
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
»
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
»
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
»
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
»
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
»
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
»
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
»
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
»
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
»
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
»
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
»
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved