Tyus Bowser | Linebacker

Houston EDGE/LB Tyus Bowser will be selected no later than the third round, according to Lance Zierlein.

Zierlein is very well connected, so even though we are extremely early in the process Boswer looks to be coveted by teams as a top 100 pick. Bowser likely fits teams who utilize a stand up defender at the end of their line. Many question if Bowser's sack success and style will translate to production or disruption in the NFL. He is at the Senior Bowl.