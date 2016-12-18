Logan Woodside | Quarterback Team: Toledo Rockets Age / DOB: (22) / 1/27/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 210

Toledo senior QB Logan Woodside completed 22-of-33 passes for 458 yards and six touchdowns with an interception in a 54-51 victory over Tulsa on Saturday. This was built as a potential high-scoring affair, and neither team disappointed. Woodside (6'2/210) dominated the Hurricane defense, beating the Tulsa defense over the top and underneath. His touchdown passes went for 60, 26, 81, 15, 49 and 74 yards, respectively. Woodside threw for 45 scores in 2016, and he could be in line for a similar number this year.

Toledo senior QB Logan Woodside completed 19-of-27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 37-24 win over Nevada. First two touchdown passes of the season for Woodside in this one. Expect plenty more in that category as the campaign unfolds -- the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder launched 45 of them a year ago.

Toledo senior QB Loogan Woodside completed 19-of-31 passes for 311 yards in a 47-13 victory over Elon on Thursday. Woodside didn't throw for any touchdowns, but the 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior was able to get Toledo inside the red zone, only to have the touchdown vultures (also known as Toledo's running backs) take them away. He wasn't quite as crisp as he normally is, but it's August. He'll likely end the year as one of the top statistical quarterbacks in the country. Woodside threw for 45 touchdowns last season.