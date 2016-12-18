Player Page

Logan Woodside | Quarterback

Team: Toledo Rockets
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/27/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210

Latest News

Recent News

Toledo senior QB Logan Woodside completed 22-of-33 passes for 458 yards and six touchdowns with an interception in a 54-51 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.
This was built as a potential high-scoring affair, and neither team disappointed. Woodside (6'2/210) dominated the Hurricane defense, beating the Tulsa defense over the top and underneath. His touchdown passes went for 60, 26, 81, 15, 49 and 74 yards, respectively. Woodside threw for 45 scores in 2016, and he could be in line for a similar number this year. Sep 16 - 10:58 PM
More Logan Woodside Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 