Player Page

Ray Lawry | Running Back

Team: Old Dominion Monarchs
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 204

Latest News

Recent News

Old Dominion junior RB Ray Lawry rushed for 133 yards on 23 carries in Friday's 24-20 win over Eastern Michigan in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.
No touchdowns for Lawry, but his metronomic consistency allowed him to rack up 133 yards rushing at a 5.8 YPC clip. His long run went for 23 yards. The bowl win was Old Dominion's first in school history and put a pretty Christmas Bow on a 10-3 season. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 204-pound Lawry wraps up the 2016 campaign having rushed for 1,255 yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of 12 games played. Dec 23 - 4:36 PM
More Ray Lawry Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 