Ray Lawry | Running Back Team: Old Dominion Monarchs Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 204

Old Dominion junior RB Ray Lawry rushed for 133 yards on 23 carries in Friday's 24-20 win over Eastern Michigan in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. No touchdowns for Lawry, but his metronomic consistency allowed him to rack up 133 yards rushing at a 5.8 YPC clip. His long run went for 23 yards. The bowl win was Old Dominion's first in school history and put a pretty Christmas Bow on a 10-3 season. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 204-pound Lawry wraps up the 2016 campaign having rushed for 1,255 yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of 12 games played.

Old Dominion junior RB Ray Lawry rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in Saturday's 38-14 win over Marshall. Lawry busted out for a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He wouldn't score again. The 5-foot-10, 204-pound junior averaged an even 8.0 YPC with a long run of 44 yards. He has been hot of late, rushing for 339 yards and three touchdowns over his last two games. This was his fourth 100-yard game in eight contests.

Old Dominion junior RB Ray Lawry ran 17 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns against UTEP on Saturday. Lawry finally looked to have shaken his hamstring injury. The Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2014 and the Monarch's offensive focal point had been held to just 414 yards coming in. He'd struggled with injuries and lost his gig to Jeremy Cox. Now that he's healthy, Lawry figures to get more carries.