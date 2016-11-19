Player Page

Trayveon Williams | Running Back

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Age / DOB:  (19) / 10/18/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

Texas A&M sophomore RB Trayveon Williams rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Sunday's 45-44 loss to UCLA.
Williams (5'9/200) showcased his electric speed and burst on several runs in the first half, including a 61-yard bolt up the left sideline with just under three minutes remaining in the first half. The second half was a different story. Redshirt freshman QB Nick Starkel was forced out with a leg injury in the third quarter and true freshman Kellen Mond proved mostly incapable of acting as a passing threat, leaving the Bruins to key in on Williams. It didn't help that late in the fourth quarter, with the defense rapidly bleeding what had been a 44-10 lead, HC Kevin Sumlin somewhat inexplicably called a series of passing plays for Mond in a row. A few worked. Most did not. Maybe a few more carries to Williams and the tide would have turned. Instead, the Aggies are left only with sadness, tears and questions. Sep 4 - 12:08 AM
More Trayveon Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 