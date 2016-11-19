Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Trayveon Williams | Running Back
Team:
Texas A&M Aggies
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 10/18/1997
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Texas A&M sophomore RB Trayveon Williams rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Sunday's 45-44 loss to UCLA.
Williams (5'9/200) showcased his electric speed and burst on several runs in the first half, including a 61-yard bolt up the left sideline with just under three minutes remaining in the first half. The second half was a different story. Redshirt freshman QB Nick Starkel was forced out with a leg injury in the third quarter and true freshman Kellen Mond proved mostly incapable of acting as a passing threat, leaving the Bruins to key in on Williams. It didn't help that late in the fourth quarter, with the defense rapidly bleeding what had been a 44-10 lead, HC Kevin Sumlin somewhat inexplicably called a series of passing plays for Mond in a row. A few worked. Most did not. Maybe a few more carries to Williams and the tide would have turned. Instead, the Aggies are left only with sadness, tears and questions.
Sep 4 - 12:08 AM
SEC Country's Alec Shirkey thinks Texas A&M would be well served using sophomore RB Trayveon Williams on kick returns.
Shirkey believes that putting Williams back on kickoffs could help maximize the 5-foot-9, 200-pounder's big-play potential. Shirkey ranks him as the No. 9 running back in the SEC. He rushed for a healthy 1,057 yards (6.8 YPC) and eight touchdowns last season, but failed to surpass 100 yards on the ground in any of the team's final seven games. A more consistent body of work in 2017 could do wonders for HC Kevin Sumlin, who is already on the hot seat heading into the season.
Jun 13 - 7:32 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Texas A&M freshman RB Trayveon Williams rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Saturday's 23-10 win over UTSA.
This was Williams' best rushing effort since he ripped Tennessee for 217 yards on October 8. Entering Saturday's action, three of his four games since that contest had seen him rush for fewer than 50 yards. The bulk of his damage against UTSA came on a 47-yard touchdown run with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter. For the season as a whole, Williams has now rushed for 956 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games. He will try to top 1,000 yards in the regular season finale against LSU -- on Thanksgiving no less.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 03:18:00 PM
Texas A&M freshman RB Trayveon Williams turned eight carries into 49 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 52-10 win over New Mexico State.
Fantasy owners would have liked more of the ace matchup, but the Aggies' coaching staff used the laugher to give key starters some second half R&R. Williams is four touchdowns away from a double-figure finish and about 250 yards short of 1,000. This SEC football thing ain't so hard, is it rook?
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 06:12:00 PM
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
Thor Nystrom sees seven-point favorite Alabama in a dogfight with Florida State as he makes his ATS picks for Week 1.
