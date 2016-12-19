Player Page

Tanoh Kpassagnon | Defensive End

Team: Villanova Wildcats
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 290

When asked about prospects who have grabbed his attention, Panthers GM Dave Gettleman pointed to Villanova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon.
You might ask what the significance is? Gettleman only brought up three names: Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard and Kpassagnon. The other two prospects are top 20 prospects, which cannot be said for Kpassagnon. We know Gettleman loves size at every position: Offensive line, defensive tackles, corners and receivers. Kpassagnon fits that label at defensive, weighing in at 6-goot-7 and 280-pounds. He has not learned to use that size and perceive strength consistently. Jan 30 - 9:18 AM
Source: Charlotte Observer
