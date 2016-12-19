Tanoh Kpassagnon | Defensive End Team: Villanova Wildcats Age / DOB: (22) / 6/14/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 290

When asked about prospects who have grabbed his attention, Panthers GM Dave Gettleman pointed to Villanova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon. You might ask what the significance is? Gettleman only brought up three names: Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard and Kpassagnon. The other two prospects are top 20 prospects, which cannot be said for Kpassagnon. We know Gettleman loves size at every position: Offensive line, defensive tackles, corners and receivers. Kpassagnon fits that label at defensive, weighing in at 6-goot-7 and 280-pounds. He has not learned to use that size and perceive strength consistently. Source: Charlotte Observer

The Giants met with Villanova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon. Giants general manager Jerry Reese is in attendance at the Senior Bowl, an event Kpassagnon is participating in. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Kpassagnon logged 21.5 TFL, 11 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles last season. "Evaluators believe that Kpassagnon is raw, but that the skill set is there with a lot of upside to develop," Walter Football noted in a scouting report. "Sources say that Kpassagnon is a perfect fit as a five-technique defensive end in a 3-4 defense." Source: NJ.com

Villanova senior DE Tanoh Kpassagnon accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Kpassagnon was just named to the AFCA All-American first team. He earned that honor on the strength of a 2016 campaign in which he totaled 45 tackles (21.5 for loss), 11 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. In October, draft analyst Tony Pauline wrote that the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder is "sized well, athletic and [possesses] tremendous potential." As he has spent his career at the FCS level, the draft process figures to prove particularly crucial for Kpassagnon as he looks to prove that he can hang with his FBS cousins. Source: NFL.com