Player Page

Justin Herbert | Quarterback

Team: Oregon Ducks
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 225

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura calls Oregon sophomore Justin Herbert "the best quarterback on the field" for Saturday's contest between the Ducks and Wyoming.
Obviously, Oregon is facing Josh Allen, who received a ridiculous amount of buzz this offseason thanks to his big-armed throws outside of structure, among other reasons. Herbert has been outstanding this season, completing 78 percent of his passes along with four touchdowns and one interception. Allen needs a bounce back performance. Sep 16 - 9:40 AM
Source: ESPN
More Justin Herbert Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 