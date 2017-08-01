Justin Herbert | Quarterback Team: Oregon Ducks Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 225

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura calls Oregon sophomore Justin Herbert "the best quarterback on the field" for Saturday's contest between the Ducks and Wyoming. Obviously, Oregon is facing Josh Allen, who received a ridiculous amount of buzz this offseason thanks to his big-armed throws outside of structure, among other reasons. Herbert has been outstanding this season, completing 78 percent of his passes along with four touchdowns and one interception. Allen needs a bounce back performance. Source: ESPN

Oregon sophomore QB Justin Herbert completed 25-of-33 passes for 365 games, three touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 42-35 win over Nebraska. Lovely work by Herbert, one of the Pac-12's most promising young gunslingers. If we are to nitpick, the Oregon offense essentially died in the second half of Saturday's contest -- they did not score after halftime, which allowed Nebraska to mount a too-close-for-comfort comeback attempt over the final two quarters. Herbert and the Ducks will look to improve to 3-0 when they tango with Wyoming next weekend.

Oregon sophomore QB Justin Herbert completed 17-of-21 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in a 77-21 victory over Southern Utah. Herbert (6'6/225) also ran four times for 12 yards. To say that the Southern Utah defense struggled to contain the Ducks is quite the understatement. Herbert had his choice of open receivers all day, and the only reason he didn't have a bigger day is because it would have been uncouth to leave him in the game. His touchdown was a 20-yard pass to Jacob Breeland with 10:18 left in the first quarter and gave the Ducks a 14-7 lead. We'll have a much better opportunity to see how much he's improved when Oregon hosts Nebraska next Saturday.