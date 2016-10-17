Player Page

Papi White | Running Back

Team: Ohio Bobcats
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/19/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 171

Latest News

Recent News

Ohio HC Frank Solich indicated that senior WR Papi White (hand) will miss 2-3 weeks.
White (5'9/171) suffered the hand injury against Kansas on Saturday and sat out the second half. Solich has in effect ruled out White for this weekend's tilt against Eastern Michigan and next week's game against UMass. White could return on Oct. 7 against Central Michigan. Sep 19 - 1:07 PM
Source: Jason Arkley on Twitter
More Papi White Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 