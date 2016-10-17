Papi White | Running Back Team: Ohio Bobcats Age / DOB: (21) / 7/19/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 171

Latest News Recent News

Ohio HC Frank Solich indicated that senior WR Papi White (hand) will miss 2-3 weeks. White (5'9/171) suffered the hand injury against Kansas on Saturday and sat out the second half. Solich has in effect ruled out White for this weekend's tilt against Eastern Michigan and next week's game against UMass. White could return on Oct. 7 against Central Michigan. Source: Jason Arkley on Twitter

Ohio senior RB/WR Papi White caught seven passes for 103 yards in Friday's 44-21 loss to Purdue. The Bobcats showed no quit against the Boilermakers on Friday, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second half after falling behind 34-7, but they just didn't have enough offensive juice to hang. White (5'9/171) proved to be the team's most effective pass-catching weapon, as no other wideout topped 50 yards. Through two contests, the senior has logged a 10-138-1 receiving line. Ohio will attempt to rebound from this loss when they take on Kansas next weekend.

Ohio senior RB/WR Papi White sat out the team's scrimmage on Friday. "He scored nine touchdowns last year. I expect him to score more than nine this coming year. He can’t do that if he’s on the sideline. We’re going to protect him a little bit," said HC Frank Solich. White (5'9/171) did a little bit of everything last season, rushing for 206 yards and three touchdowns while logging a 41-672-6 receiving line. While he might still see some work at running back during the coming season, his highest upside is probably as a receiver -- he is the team's top returning pass-catcher. Source: Athens Messenger