NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
KSU QB Holley (ACL) out for the year
Ohio WR White (hand) out for 2-3 weeks
Scout on Mason Rudolph: He's a Day 3 guy
Allen's draft stock taking a hit after week 3
Eason takes part in Monday's practice for UGA
DT Lawrence likely to return vs. Syracuse
LSU RB Guice didn't practice on Monday
Vols confirm that WR Jennings (wrist) is OFY
KSU QB Holley (knee) to undergo an MRI
LSU wants to get QB Brennan on the field
Wazzu ILB Pelluer (foot) out for the season
Michigan WR Black (foot) may be out for year
Papi White | Running Back
Team:
Ohio Bobcats
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/19/1996
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 171
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio HC Frank Solich indicated that senior WR Papi White (hand) will miss 2-3 weeks.
White (5'9/171) suffered the hand injury against Kansas on Saturday and sat out the second half. Solich has in effect ruled out White for this weekend's tilt against Eastern Michigan and next week's game against UMass. White could return on Oct. 7 against Central Michigan.
Sep 19 - 1:07 PM
Source:
Jason Arkley on Twitter
Ohio senior RB/WR Papi White caught seven passes for 103 yards in Friday's 44-21 loss to Purdue.
The Bobcats showed no quit against the Boilermakers on Friday, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second half after falling behind 34-7, but they just didn't have enough offensive juice to hang. White (5'9/171) proved to be the team's most effective pass-catching weapon, as no other wideout topped 50 yards. Through two contests, the senior has logged a 10-138-1 receiving line. Ohio will attempt to rebound from this loss when they take on Kansas next weekend.
Sep 8 - 11:24 PM
Ohio senior RB/WR Papi White sat out the team's scrimmage on Friday.
"He scored nine touchdowns last year. I expect him to score more than nine this coming year. He can’t do that if he’s on the sideline. We’re going to protect him a little bit," said HC Frank Solich. White (5'9/171) did a little bit of everything last season, rushing for 206 yards and three touchdowns while logging a 41-672-6 receiving line. While he might still see some work at running back during the coming season, his highest upside is probably as a receiver -- he is the team's top returning pass-catcher.
Aug 11 - 7:55 PM
Source:
Athens Messenger
Ohio HC Frank Solich was frustrated that RB Papi White (knee) didn't receive any touches in the second half of Saturday's loss to Eastern Michigan.
Incredibly, White didn't even have one offensive touch after halftime. He had six touches in the first half, turning five catches into 49 yards and one carry into seven yards in the upset loss. We think White has been under-utilized throughout the campaign, but to be fair, a knee injury has dogged him.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 08:35:00 PM
Source:
Jason Arkley on Twitter
Ohio WR White (hand) out for 2-3 weeks
Sep 19 - 1:07 PM
Ohio RB/WR Papi White a bright spot in defeat
Sep 8 - 11:24 PM
Papi White held out of scrimmage Friday
Aug 11 - 7:55 PM
Ohio wants RB White to get more touches
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 08:35:00 PM
More Papi White Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Jalen Hurts could be in for a world of pain when the Tide face Vandy in Week 4. That and more in a breakdown of this week's most intriguing match-ups.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
KSU QB Holley (ACL) out for the year
»
Ohio WR White (hand) out for 2-3 weeks
»
Scout on Mason Rudolph: He's a Day 3 guy
»
Allen's draft stock taking a hit after week 3
»
Eason takes part in Monday's practice for UGA
»
DT Lawrence likely to return vs. Syracuse
»
LSU RB Guice didn't practice on Monday
»
Vols confirm that WR Jennings (wrist) is OFY
»
KSU QB Holley (knee) to undergo an MRI
»
LSU wants to get QB Brennan on the field
»
Wazzu ILB Pelluer (foot) out for the season
»
Michigan WR Black (foot) may be out for year
