Khalil Tate | Quarterback Team: Arizona Wildcats Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 212

Arizona sophomore QB Khalil Tate completed 10-of-11 passes for 142 yards and a score, and ran for an NCAA record for quarterbacks 327 yards with four scores in a 45-42 victory over Colorado. Wow. That should be enough, but we have more superlatives. Tate was simply unstoppable, showing off his impressive speed and also (surprising) accuracy with his arm. The NCAA record for rushing yards in a game from a QB was 321 by Jordan Lynch, so that record goes bye-bye in this impressive performance. It's going to be hard to not leave Tate as the starting QB after an effort like this. Next up for the talented sophomore is the woeful UCLA run defense, so, lookout.

Arizona sophomore QB Khalil Tate (shoulder) was available against UTEP, and will be able to play on Friday against Utah if necessary. Tate was listed as a co-starter with Brandon Dawkins at the beginning of the year, but it's clear that Dawkins is the starter and Tate is simply a option for sub packages. That's unlikely to change when the Wildcats begin conference play on Friday.

Arizona sophomore QB Khalil Tate (shoulder) is not listed on the team's injury report this week. Tate banged up his shoulder in Saturday's win over Northern Arizona, but that turned out to be just a minor issue. He'll serve as backup to Brandon Dawkins against Northwestern this weekend and figures to see the field in a few packages -- he rushed for 50 yards on five attempts in the season-opener. Source: Zack Rosenblatt on Twitter