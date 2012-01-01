Player Page

Khalil Tate | Quarterback

Team: Arizona Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 212

Arizona sophomore QB Khalil Tate completed 10-of-11 passes for 142 yards and a score, and ran for an NCAA record for quarterbacks 327 yards with four scores in a 45-42 victory over Colorado.
Wow. That should be enough, but we have more superlatives. Tate was simply unstoppable, showing off his impressive speed and also (surprising) accuracy with his arm. The NCAA record for rushing yards in a game from a QB was 321 by Jordan Lynch, so that record goes bye-bye in this impressive performance. It's going to be hard to not leave Tate as the starting QB after an effort like this. Next up for the talented sophomore is the woeful UCLA run defense, so, lookout. Oct 7 - 11:35 PM
