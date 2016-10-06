Player Page

Darrin Kirkland Jr. | Linebacker

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/4/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 230

Tennessee junior LB Darrin Kirkland (knee) will miss the entire 2017 season.
Kirkland (6'1/230) underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn meniscus in his knee he suffered Friday. "It was one of those bizarre things that happens in football," Vols coach Butch Jones said earlier this week. "It was non-contact." Injuries are nothing new for Kirkland. A high-ankle sprain kept him out of six games last year, and he underwent offseason knee surgery for a separate malady. Kirkland was a All-Freshman in 2015 after recording 66 tackles, six TFL and three sacks in 10 starts. Sep 1 - 12:41 PM
