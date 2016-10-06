Welcome,
Darrin Kirkland Jr. | Linebacker
Team:
Tennessee Volunteers
Age / DOB:
(
20
) / 10/4/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 230
Latest News
Recent News
Tennessee junior LB Darrin Kirkland (knee) will miss the entire 2017 season.
Kirkland (6'1/230) underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn meniscus in his knee he suffered Friday. "It was one of those bizarre things that happens in football," Vols coach Butch Jones said earlier this week. "It was non-contact." Injuries are nothing new for Kirkland. A high-ankle sprain kept him out of six games last year, and he underwent offseason knee surgery for a separate malady. Kirkland was a All-Freshman in 2015 after recording 66 tackles, six TFL and three sacks in 10 starts.
Sep 1 - 12:41 PM
Source:
Rivals
SEC Country's Mike Griffith reports that Tennessee junior LB Darrin Kirkland suffered a torn meniscus in his knee on Friday.
"Right now he’s still being evaluated. We’re going through that evaluation phase right now, so no timetable," said HC Butch Jones, who kept mum on the possibility of surgery. Kirkland (6'1/230) was snakebitten by injury last season, too, with a high-ankle sprain keeping him out of action for six games. He also underwent offseason knee surgery.
Aug 28 - 3:42 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Tennessee sophomore LB Darrin Kirkland (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Texas A&M.
Kirkland has missed the past three weekend contests due to a high-ankle sprain suffered against Virginia Tech on September 10. While the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has been lightly ramping up his physical activity of late, HC Butch Jones has already nixed him from Saturday's showdown with the Aggies. As has been the case these past three weeks, Colton Jumper will start in Kirkland's place. The Vols might be undefeated, but they are sucking wind on the injury front. Particularly the defensive injury front. In addition to Kirkland, Cam Sutton (ankle) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) will also sit out Saturday's contest.
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 12:59:00 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Vols LB Kirkland (knee) out for the season
Sep 1 - 12:41 PM
Report: Vols LB Kirkland tears meniscus
Aug 28 - 3:42 PM
Vols LB Kirkland (ankle) out for Saturday
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 12:59:00 PM
More Darrin Kirkland Jr. Player News
