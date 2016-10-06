Darrin Kirkland Jr. | Linebacker

Kirkland (6'1/230) underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn meniscus in his knee he suffered Friday. "It was one of those bizarre things that happens in football," Vols coach Butch Jones said earlier this week. "It was non-contact." Injuries are nothing new for Kirkland. A high-ankle sprain kept him out of six games last year, and he underwent offseason knee surgery for a separate malady. Kirkland was a All-Freshman in 2015 after recording 66 tackles, six TFL and three sacks in 10 starts.

Kirkland has missed the past three weekend contests due to a high-ankle sprain suffered against Virginia Tech on September 10. While the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has been lightly ramping up his physical activity of late, HC Butch Jones has already nixed him from Saturday's showdown with the Aggies. As has been the case these past three weeks, Colton Jumper will start in Kirkland's place. The Vols might be undefeated, but they are sucking wind on the injury front. Particularly the defensive injury front. In addition to Kirkland, Cam Sutton (ankle) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) will also sit out Saturday's contest.