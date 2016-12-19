D'Angelo Brewer | Running Back Team: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Age / DOB: (21) / 1/6/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 185

Latest News Recent News

Tulsa senior RB D'Angelo Brewer ran for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 66-42 victory over Louisiana on Saturday. Brewer couldn't find any room against Oklahoma State, but he found plenty against the woeful Louisiana defense on Saturday. His first score was a 50-yard stroll in the first quarter to make it 10-3 in favor of the Hurricanes. He then had a pair of one-yard scores, the first coming in the third to give Tulsa a 45-35 lead, and the second coming in the middle of the fourth to make it 59-42 to put the game away. Keep in mind Brewer ran for 1,425 yards last year, so he's more likely to have impact games like this than the ineffective effort against OSU.

Tulsa senior RB D'Angelo Brewer ran for 33 yards on 22 carries on Thursday in a 59-24 loss to Oklahoma State. Last year, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Brewer ran for 1,425 yards and seven scores. It appears Oklahoma State was well aware of that information, as they loaded the box to stop the Hurricane's best player. He was stopped behind the line several times, and his long carry on the night was ten yards. There will be better games ahead for Brewer, but Tulsa is going to have to throw the ball more effectively going forward to open some space.

Tulsa junior RB D'Angelo Brewer rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries in Monday's 55-10 win over Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl. Tulsa's two-headed running back monster was at it again. Brewer sliced through Central Michigan for 105 yards to lead the Golden Hurricane on the ground, while backfield buddy James Flanders took 17 carries of his own and spun them into 100 yards and a touchdown. For his part, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Brewer finishes up the 2016 campaign having rushed for 1,435 yards and seven touchdowns.