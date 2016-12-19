Player Page

D'Angelo Brewer | Running Back

Team: Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/6/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 185

Latest News

Recent News

Tulsa senior RB D'Angelo Brewer ran for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 66-42 victory over Louisiana on Saturday.
Brewer couldn't find any room against Oklahoma State, but he found plenty against the woeful Louisiana defense on Saturday. His first score was a 50-yard stroll in the first quarter to make it 10-3 in favor of the Hurricanes. He then had a pair of one-yard scores, the first coming in the third to give Tulsa a 45-35 lead, and the second coming in the middle of the fourth to make it 59-42 to put the game away. Keep in mind Brewer ran for 1,425 yards last year, so he's more likely to have impact games like this than the ineffective effort against OSU. Sep 9 - 7:47 PM
More D'Angelo Brewer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 