P.J. Fleck | Center Team: Western Michigan Broncos Age / DOB: (36) / 11/29/1980

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that Minnesota's "initial preference" to replace former HC Tracy Claeys is Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck. That said, Rittenberg went on to write that "a source close to Fleck told ESPN there has not been any contact between the school and the coach." Multiple media outlets have also reported that former LSU and Oklahoma State coach Les Miles and Boise State's Bryan Harsin are candidates to replace Claeys. Harsin was hired at Boise by Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle. Per Rittenberg, Minnesota's interest has also been piqued by Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman. The Gophers went 9-4 with a win over Washington State in the National Funding Holiday Bowl this season. The nine wins were the school's second-highest win total since 1905. Source: ESPN

Following their loss to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl, Western Michigan HC P.J. Fleck shrugged off his name being attached to other opportunities. "I love where I'm at, period," Fleck said. "It's as simple as that. We're heading back to Kalamazoo." Earlier on Monday, 247Sports' Travis Haney reported that Minnesota would strongly consider hiring Fleck to replace HC Tracy Claeys should the Gophers decide not to retain him. Per Haney, Fleck has not been contacted about that job as of yet, but would have interest in it. Should he not take another job, an extension with Western Michigan is likely. In early December, it was reported that Fleck and the Broncos were close to an extension agreement. Source: ESPN.com

Multiple outlets are reporting that Western Michigan and HC P.J. Fleck are nearing agreement on a contract extension. Contract terms are not yet known, but the Detroit News' Tony Paul hears that he will receive a raise from the $800,000 he is currently making annually. Fleck rowed the Broncos out to a 13-0 record this season and was considered a hot candidate for the coaching carousel, but it appears at this juncture that he will back at Western Michigan come the start of the 2017 season. Source: Detroit News