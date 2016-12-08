Player Page

P.J. Fleck | Center

Team: Western Michigan Broncos
Age / DOB:  (36) / 11/29/1980

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that Minnesota's "initial preference" to replace former HC Tracy Claeys is Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck.
That said, Rittenberg went on to write that "a source close to Fleck told ESPN there has not been any contact between the school and the coach." Multiple media outlets have also reported that former LSU and Oklahoma State coach Les Miles and Boise State's Bryan Harsin are candidates to replace Claeys. Harsin was hired at Boise by Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle. Per Rittenberg, Minnesota's interest has also been piqued by Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman. The Gophers went 9-4 with a win over Washington State in the National Funding Holiday Bowl this season. The nine wins were the school's second-highest win total since 1905. Jan 4 - 12:47 PM
Source: ESPN
