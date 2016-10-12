Vita Vea | Defensive Tackle

Draft insider Tony Pauline expects Washington redshirt sophomore DL Vita Vea to return to school for the 2017 season.

Pauline reports those close to Vea are gathering information, but the expectation is to play another season for the Huskies. Pauline adds Vea would likely be the first player drafted off this Washington team if he did declare, which is something to keep in mind heading into the 2017 season. Vea is a massive 6-foot-5, 332-pound interior lineman.